Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Aggressive Rate Hike Is Next as Home Prices Soar 22%

Aggressive Rate Hike Is Next as Home Prices Soar 22%

The Bank of Canada might be more aggressive in the second round of its rate-hike cycle due to soaring home prices and increasing household debts.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Community homes

Image source: Getty Images

Many real estate experts and economists agree that the initial rate hike of 25 basis points by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in March 2022 won’t cool down the housing market. It will take a significant increase or multiple increases by Feds to end the home-buying frenzy.  

A BNN Bloomberg article said that besides pushing prices higher, Canadians are accumulating debts. Statistics Canada’s national balance sheet data shows the value of real estate owned by households rose 453.3% from 2020. From $1.5 trillion, the figure went up to $8.3 trillion in 2021.

Because of the low interest rate environment, need for larger spaces, and immigration flows, the prices of houses, including land and buildings, appreciated by a record 22%. The supply shortage and speculators drove prices higher too. Now, financial stability risks exist.  

Given the latest data on household debts and drop in the unemployment rate to 5.5% last month, the BoC could be more aggressive in the second round of rate hikes. CIBC Capital Markets’ economist Andrew Graham predicts three straight interest rate hikes after the first. The central bank will then pause to review the economic situation.

Impact on borrowers

Canada’s Big Five banks increased their prime lending rates by 25 basis points also to 2.70%. RBC, BNS, BMO, and CIBC have uniform rates, while the mortgage prime rate of TD is higher at 2.85%. The change to their prime rates will affect variable mortgages, credit lines, and home equity lines of credit (HELOC).

According to Dan Pultr, SVP, Strategic Initiatives at TMG The Mortgage Group, every 0.25% increase in prime rate means an additional $12 to $13 in monthly interest per $100,000 debt and 25-year amortization. If the BoC implements three or more quarter-point rate hikes, monthly interest costs would be considerably higher by year-end.

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) reports that more than half or 53% of recent homebuyers have variable rates in their mortgages. Thus, they would be paying higher monthly payments, as rates increase. However, borrowers can elect to convert to a fixed rate to avoid this scenario.

Defence through volatile times

For income investors, National Bank is a solid investment option. Despite the heightened market volatility, the $33.42 billion bank reported higher profit and trading revenue in Q1 fiscal 2022. In the quarter ended January 31, 2022, net income and trading revenue jumped 22% and 23.7% versus Q1 fiscal 2021.

NA’s CEO Laurent Ferreira said, “When you have heightened levels of volatility, often, it does drive more transactions, so we did see more trading activity with our clients during the first quarter.”

Ferreira assures clients and investors that the bank has positioned itself defensively. He said about volatility, “No one’s immune. But the way we built the business is we want to make sure that through volatile times, we can keep growing our franchise.”

If you invest today, NA trades at $97.75 per share and pays a 3.56 dividend. Analysts’ 12-month average price target is $110.73, or a 13.3% potential upside.

Evaluate your options

Rate analyst Rob McLister said, “Depending on your lender, some let you lock into a three-year or four-year fixed, so you can ride out the initial part of the rate-hike cycle … Then hope that things slow down with rates three or four years from now.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Bank Stocks

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Canadian Retirees: Don’t Rely Only on Your CPP Pension

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians must have other income sources, not only their CPP pension alone, to avoid financial dislocation in retirement.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

BUY ALERT: 3 Bank Stocks to Snag on the Dip Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to snatch up bank stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) and others in this correction.

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

1 Undervalued Stock to Buy as the Ukraine-Russia Crisis Worsens

| Joey Frenette

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) has been hitting the pause button on its rally, but after many years of resilience, here's why the…

Read more »

stock data
Bank Stocks

Impressive Expansion: Another Reason to Buy TD Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Here's another reason why investors may want to consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and TD stock right now.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

2 Undervalued Bank Stocks to Beat the Inflation Rate in Canada

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) are among the best banks for your buck right here!

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

TD: Soon the 6th Biggest Bank in the U.S.!

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is set to become the sixth largest bank in America!

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Bank Stocks to Buy if the Market Pulls Back

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Bank stocks like TD Bank and Royal Bank stock are prime stocks to buy to take advantage of any upcoming…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

This Canadian Bank Stock Could Be a Great Buy Following Earnings

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is a top Canadian bank stock to consider right now.

Read more »