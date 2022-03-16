Home » Investing » Why Shopify Stock Jumped 10% on Wednesday

Why Shopify Stock Jumped 10% on Wednesday

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock recovered 10% on Wednesday after Chinese markets reported strength, specifically with e-commerce.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) rallied 10% on Wednesday after the markets seemed to be in recovery mode after hitting lows this week.

What happened?

Tech stocks, Shopify stock included, climbed on Wednesday in reaction to better trading in the Asia-Pacific sector. China in particular saw the strongest rebound on the market after heavy losses, the biggest recovery since 2008. Other e-commerce companies across the ocean also jumped, including Alibaba by about 27%.

This led investors to seek out their own e-commerce growth, including Shopify stock. Shares of the tech giant fell to 52-week lows this month, down to $654. Since then, shares have made over $100, back at $761 as of writing. That’s growth of 16% in just a few days.

So what?

More positive news could be coming out soon, with the United States Federal Reserve also set to announce its latest interest rate decision. This would be the first hike since 2018 and could affect the e-commerce industry and Shopify stock. Canada had a similar reaction to its interest rate hike recently.

It’s this combination of support between the United States and China that saw a rebound in stocks, including Shopify stock. The U.S. would support U.S.-listed Chinese stocks overseas, helping keep the country’s economy and markets stable. This is especially helpful, as the country goes through a severe outbreak in COVID-19. But that alone proves why investors should continue to seek out e-commerce companies.

Shopify stock saw insane growth during the beginning of the pandemic. While restrictions may be easing and vaccination rates are up, the pandemic is far from over. It’s something we may just live with, which means e-commerce will be growing for the long term.

Now what?

Shopify stock remains focused on long-term, stable growth. Sure, investors probably won’t see triple-digit year-over-year growth in the future. But you’ll see stable revenue from subscriptions and a solid business model supported by its own in-house payments, fulfillment centres, and more.

Shopify stock is still far off from its all-time high of $2,228 per share. That would be a potential upside of 193% as of writing! Still, analysts predict share growth closer to around $1,400 per share. That alone would also see a potential upside of 84% as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

UP TO 80% OFF: 2 of the Cheapest TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the cheapest TSX tech stocks have seen up to 80% value erosion in the last 26 weeks.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Got Idle Cash? 3 Deeply Discounted TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have solid fundamentals and are trading at massive discounts.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Has Crashed 60% in 2022: Is it a Buy Now?

| Robin Brown

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is down over 60%, and it just hit a new 52-week low. Is it best to wait or…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Under $100 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) are two must-buy TSX stocks today.

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Fed’s monetary policy decision could keep TSX tech stocks highly volatile today.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

3 Big-Potential Stocks to Buy on the TSX

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three stocks outside of the energy sector have visible growth potential and are excellent picks in lieu of oil stocks.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Cybersecurity Stocks: Russia’s Cyberwar Could Have Lasting Impact

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Cybersecurity could be the theme of 2022 and stocks like Magnet Forensics (TSX:MAGT) should be on your radar.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Keeps on Growing: The Latest Deal to Watch

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) continues to be a top technology pick of mine when assessing Canadian stocks right now.

Read more »