Play-to-earn cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND, Unix Gaming, and WonderHero can held you grow your digital asset portfolio at a steady pace.

5 Play-to-Earn Cryptocurrencies You Need to Have on Your Watchlist

There are several ways to invest in cryptocurrencies. You can either buy top cryptocurrencies by market cap on exchanges such as Coinbase and Wealthsimple. Investors can also buy shares of companies that mine cryptocurrencies or purchase units of exchange trading funds tracking Bitcoin and Ethereum

Alternatively, investors can analyze the use cases of the underlying blockchain networks of these digital assets. One such vertical is blockchain gaming where there are several play-to-earn, or P2E, cryptocurrencies investors can buy right now. Here, we’ll look at five such cryptocurrencies that should be on your radar today.

Unix Gaming (UNIX)

Initially started as a gaming guild and now acting as a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), Unix Gaming aims to bridge the gap between P2E games and players. It offers a range of utilities with the UNIX token and will be involved with DAO vaults, allowing users to earn a high yield. Unix recently disclosed it raised US$28 million and announced an alliance with The Sandbox, which is viewed as one of the leaders in the metaverse gaming space.

Unix believes it remains on track to create a strong community on the back of prizes, educational events, activities, and monetization efforts. As of February 2022, it has onboarded 200,000 community members, 20 e-sports teams, and 10 million stream viewers.

MonkeyLeague (MBS)

MonkeyLeague integrates multiplayer gaming with the Solana blockchain, decentralized finance as well as non-fungible tokens to deliver a P2E soccer game. In addition to unique collectibles, you can also build a portfolio of in-game assets.

The game, rebranded from MonkeyBall, is developed with the Unity game engine and recently raised $3 million. Here, users can manage a team of four monkeys to play matches against other players. You earn MBS tokens when you win and collect rewards for buying stadiums as well as attending matches as a spectator.

Nitro League (NITRO)

A P2E mobile racing game, Nitro League just raised $5 million from several prominent investors. It’s a decentralized racing game that aims to integrate gameplay, the metaverse, and token economies. Here, players can collect NFT cars, race them online or even trade them on a marketplace. Further, there is a possibility to upgrade NFT cars with parts that are rare, allowing you to increase their market value and increase the chances of winning races.

MOBLAND (SYNR)

A free to P2E action-adventure game, MOBLAND is where you can acquire, manage, trade, and expand their empires. It’s a mafia-themed game, formerly known as Syn.City, and offers the SYNS token to investors.

Launched last month, MOBLAND has already attracted 30,000 users and $100 million in total value locked in the first 12 hours. MOBLAND has a partnership with Bybit, one of the largest crypto exchanges where the latter will create its own headquarters in the MOBLAND metaverse.

WonderHero (WND)

The final P2E cryptocurrency on my list is WND. Here, you can earn NFTs, which can be sold on a peer-to-peer marketplace. It’s an anime-inspired game available on Apple and Android. Players collect equipment, weapons, and heroes to enter combat as well as earn the WND token.

WonderHero has rewarded early adopters and players can generate 1,215 USDT on average in their first 20 days of game play.