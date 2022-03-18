Home » Investing » Air Canada Stock: Is Cineplex a Better Buy?

Air Canada Stock: Is Cineplex a Better Buy?

Air Canada stock may look cheaper than Cineplex, but could Cineplex be the better buy based on what these stocks are expected to earn this year?

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Choose a path

Image source: Getty Images

Both Cineplex (TSX:CGX) and Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock are well-known to be some of the cheapest companies as a result of the pandemic. And because they have yet to recover, many investors are wondering if they are the top stocks to buy now.

Both companies certainly offer value, and both are on the verge of a significant recovery as restrictions continue to be lifted. So let’s look at which stock offers better value today, especially after the recent volatility.

Does Cineplex offer better value than Air Canada stock?

First off, there are a few different factors to consider when looking at the value of each stock. And with that in mind, it’s crucial to understand that looking at how cheap the stock price is relative to where it was before the pandemic can be misleading.

In Cineplex’s case, it was in the middle of a buyout when the pandemic hit, so the stock had been trading at a premium to market value. Prior to the announced takeover, Cineplex was trading around $24 a share.

Meanwhile, Air Canada stock has taken on a tonne of debt through the pandemic, in addition to issuing more shares. So just looking at the stock price or even its market cap won’t give you the full story.

This is why it’s crucial to look at what these stocks are expected to earn over the coming years and compare it to their enterprise values (EV), a better measure of the total value for the company. And when you compare both companies, it’s clear that Cineplex offers more potential than Air Canada stock today.

Which stock is the better buy today?

Right now, Cineplex is estimated to report EBITDA for 2022 of roughly $340 million, or a 460% increase year-over-year. Those estimates also call for the company’s revenue in 2022 to jump over 110% to $1.4 billion.

Assuming Cineplex can earn that $340 million of EBITDA, the stock is trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of just 7.9 times.

Meanwhile, Air Canada is estimated to report EBITDA for 2022 of roughly $1.9 billion this year, a year-over-year gain of 225%. However, at its current enterprise value of $16 billion, Air Canada stock has a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.5 times.

That’s not only more than Cineplex, it’s a significant premium to where Air Canada has traded in the past. To give you an idea of the value Air Canada offers at this price, prior to the pandemic, it traded at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of just four times. Not only that, but while its share price looks much cheaper than it was before the pandemic, its EV has only lost about 5% of its value.

So with Cineplex trading at a cheaper EV to EBITDA ratio, and one that’s in line with the valuation it had prior to the pandemic, it looks to offer much more value than Air Canada stock today.

Therefore, if you’re trying to decide which of these two is the best recovery stock to buy now, Cineplex looks like your best bet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

3 Surprisingly Cheap Stocks Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Price-friendly stocks are available for investors looking to make money from their limited seed capital.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Safest Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks are some of the safest investments to buy now, given all the factors impacting the…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Invest in Your TFSA

| Robin Brown

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best places to build wealth in Canada. Here's why now is…

Read more »

warning or alert
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada (TSX:AC): Is it Time to Buy the Airline Stock Right Now?

| Adam Othman

It might not be the right time to pick up shares of this battered and bruised airline stock amid rising…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Stocks for Beginners

Retirees: 2 ETFs That Pay Large Dividends

| Andrew Button

If you're looking for an ETF with high dividend income, consider the BMO Equal Weight Banks ETF (TSX:ZEB).

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Stocks: 3 Smart Value Picks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian value stocks are some of the smartest assets you can buy for your portfolio in the current…

Read more »

value for money
Stocks for Beginners

3 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

| Robin Brown

There are plenty of incredibly cheap stocks Canadian investors can pick up today. Here's three I'm eyeing right now.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: Here’s the Best Way to Fight Inflation

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a value stock that I think could be an effective inflation fighter over the next two…

Read more »