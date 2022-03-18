Home » Investing » CN Rail Stock Could Be Ready to Lead the TSX Higher in 2022

CN Rail Stock Could Be Ready to Lead the TSX Higher in 2022

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock looks undervalued, as it looks to turn a page on a tough past couple of years.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
FREIGHT TRAIN

Image source: Getty Images

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock has been quite the choppy ride over the past year or so. Indeed, big spikes and sharp plunges have been the new normal for the firm since the pandemic started. Undoubtedly, last year’s failed pursuit of Kansas City Southern did not help the cause. In any case, immense volatility may be suggestive of a higher magnitude of risk. That is hardly the case, in my humble opinion.

If anything, last year’s choppiness is based mainly on “noise” relating to activist investor involvement, the hunt for a new leader, and the bidding war for the right to scoop up KSU. I correctly predicted that CN Rail’s pursuit of KSU was doubtful to happen and that it was merely looking to drive up the price for its top rival CP Rail in the Canadian rail arena.

It was ultimately regulatory hurdles that proved too high for the $111 billion rail behemoth. In 2022, CN Rail is ready to move on from the noise of 2021. Undoubtedly, the operating ratio isn’t at an optimal level. Still, with a new CEO at the helm and potential tailwinds that could propel earnings per share (EPS) to the high teens, I think that CNR stock is one of the few bargains that are at or around their all-time highs.

Bullish on the rails? Join the club

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is back in CP Rail shares, with a huge $1.8 billion stake. CP is at a fresh high, and you could argue that the man is running the risk of overpaying over the near term. However, over the next three to five years, I think it’s apparent that he recognizes the value to be had in the neglected Canadian rails, even near their highs. There are profound tailwinds up ahead, and both CN and CP could be on the cusp of a significant upside move in 2022, as volumes bounce back and commodity prices remain robust.

Down around 7% from its all-time high, just shy of $170 per share, I view CN Rail stock as a huge bargain. The 22.9 times trailing earnings multiple seems rich for such a boring company. But given the magnitude of improvement on the horizon, I’d argue that a great deal of earnings multiple compression as a result of 15-20% bounce in this year’s earnings that could be in the cards. So, the multiple does not do the firm justice as it looks to move on with its new CEO Tracy Robinson, a woman who could take CN Rail to the next level, perhaps even re-earning CN Rail the title of North America’s most efficient railway.

CN Rail’s new CEO could propel shares to the next level!

CN Rail is in good hands. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: CN looks to have the stage set for a glorious rebound after years of sluggish returns. The 1.9% dividend yield is handsome and likely to grow further, as management bets on the firm’s brighter medium-term future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Investing

Cogs turning against each other
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Safest Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks are some of the safest investments to buy now, given all the factors impacting the…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Investing

Food and Fertilizer Shortage: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The disruption in global fertilizer and food markets should drive investors to buy TSX stocks like Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L).

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Top 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Beaten-down tech stocks like Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) are starting to look attractive.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Cryptocurrency

1 Key Metric to Watch With Ethereum Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one metric crypto investors considering Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) may want to consider in this environment right now.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Investing

Market Correction: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Stock Has Jumped 37% in 3 Days

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's why Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock has seen a big recovery in the last three sessions.

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Passive-Income Investors: Sit Back and Get $10 a Day

| Kay Ng

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is a good dividend stock to buy for passive income today.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

You Could Make a Fortune From 3 TSX Growth Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX growth stocks should gain momentum soon and deliver outsized gains, if not a fortune, to would-be investors.

Read more »