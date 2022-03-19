Home » Investing » Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Is up by 20% in the Last Week: Is it a Buy Right Now?

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Is up by 20% in the Last Week: Is it a Buy Right Now?

This TSX tech stock posted a sudden surge in its valuation, and it might be worth adding to your portfolio today.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stock staged a sudden rally in the last week. At writing, Nuvei stock trades for $67.86 per share, and it is up by 20.04% from its March 7, 2022, levels in just one week of trading. The sudden surge in its valuation on the stock market has allowed Nuvei stock to bring down its year-to-date losses to 16.32%, as the tech meltdown continues.

Today, I will take a closer look at the high-growth stock to help you determine whether the battered tech stock could make a worthwhile addition to your self-directed investment portfolio.

What caused the sudden surge?

March 8 marked the day Nuvei stock exhibited sudden growth in its valuation on the TSX. Nuvei announced its final quarterly earnings report for fiscal 2021 on March 8. The $9.69 billion market capitalization payments processing company posted phenomenal figures in its earnings report.

The company’s year-over-year revenues rose by over 80%, hitting the US$212 million mark and exceeding analyst estimates by a country mile. The growing e-commerce industry accounted for almost 90% of its revenues in the fourth quarter. The demand for its services has significantly increased in the e-commerce industry, resulting in greater revenue growth through that segment.

Nuvei stock’s adjusted earnings rose by 42.4% in the December-ending quarter to hit US$0.47 per share. The complete picture for fiscal 2021 shows that the company’s total volume increased by 121% from the previous year. The business has been expanding rapidly for Nuvei, and hitting the US$95.6 billion mark clearly highlights how well it is doing.

The company’s management also announced a strong outlook for its performance in 2022. The outlook comes as a result of significant profitability for the company. Nuvei stock’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 95% from fiscal 2020, hitting US$317 million in fiscal 2021.

All the positive news surrounding the company’s performance has inspired positive investor sentiment. It resulted in stock market investors flocking in droves to pick up its shares at discounted rates as the broader tech sector selloff continues. At writing, the buying spree appears to have slowed down, as its shares are down by 7.08% from March 9th levels.

Foolish takeaway

New York-based short-seller, Spruce Point Capital Management, published a negative report that made several accusations against Nuvei Corp. and its management. The broader tech industry was already struggling at the time, and the short-seller report triggered a significant selloff.

The recovery it has posted in the last few days of trading on the TSX is good. But Nuvei stock still trades for a 61.23% discount from its all-time highs in September 2021. The company has been putting up a stellar operational performance for the past several quarters, and it boasts a strong long-term growth outlook.

Rising geopolitical tensions and interest rate hikes could result in more volatility, translating to another potential dip in share prices for growth stocks across the board. Any dip in Nuvei stock’s valuation could warrant picking up its shares for profits over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation.

More on Investing

thinking
Cryptocurrency

What’s in Store for XRP in April?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is a top cryptocurrency that long-term investors may want to consider as we head into what…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy on Sale

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian growth stocks are some of the best to buy while they're on sale, but that may…

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Investing

How to Avoid Losing Money in a Bear Market

| Kay Ng

Not sure if you have what it takes to ride through bear markets? Here are some tips that I hope…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Crypto Stocks Are Safer Bets Than Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two crypto-related stocks are safer options for Canadians desiring exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Energy Stocks

Buy These 2 ETFs to Protect Against High Inflation

| Tony Dong

Agriculture and energy exchange-traded funds could be a great defensive play in a inflationary environment.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY): A Top Stock to Buy Right Now?

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is the bluest of blue-chip stocks on the Canadian stock market, but should you load…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Investing

Here’s Why Canada Housing May Have Reached its Top in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The uncertain state of the Canada housing market should keep investors watching stocks like Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG) in…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Should You Buy Dividend Stocks or Growth Stocks?

| Kay Ng

New investors may have too many stock ideas to choose from. Starting with dividend stocks is the conservative way to…

Read more »