Home » Investing » Ripple Lawsuit: 3 Dates to Mark on Your Calendar!

Ripple Lawsuit: 3 Dates to Mark on Your Calendar!

The XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit is set to end by November. Here are three key dates on the road to a settlement.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Ripple Labs lawsuit is well underway. Currently in the pre-trial phase, the parties are sorting out what can and can’t be admitted to trial. This phase could go on for several months. In August, the trial proper will begin, assuming the parties don’t reach a pre-trial settlement before that time.

There is much at stake in this lawsuit. Ripple Labs is currently working on a payments system called RippleNet that allows vendors to accept payments in seconds. If this project succeeds then XRP will likely see gains, as the legitimate buying and selling on Ripple’s network will drive demand for the token. If Ripple wins the lawsuit then it will be able to continue as normal and work on exciting projects like RippleNet. If it doesn’t, then its projects may suffer and investors may lose faith in XRP.

It all depends on what happens in the legal actions Ripple Labs is involved in. There are three key dates this year that will determine whether Ripple prevails, or whether the SEC pulls off an upset.

April

April is potentially an important date for the Ripple lawsuit. There is no specific date here, but it is the month when one legal commentator speculated that the suit may be settled. Recently, lawyer Jeremy Hogan took to Twitter to say that a settlement could be reached by “April or May.” While he made clear that this was only his “best guess,” he may have known something. If he did, then we could see the XRP lawsuit settled as early as next month.

August 26

August 26 is when the Ripple lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial assuming no settlement can be reached before that date. Before a trial can even begin, all discovery and other pre-trial business must be concluded. By August 26 we should know:

  • What’s allowed in court
  • What isn’t allowed in court
  • Which experts will be brought to testify
  • And more

A lot of information relevant to how the Ripple lawsuit will turn out will be revealed before the case even goes to trial. If it does go to trial, then it is likely to conclude within a few weeks to a few months of the August 26 start date.

November 18

November 18 is the date by which Ripple Labs’ lawyers are expecting the trial to end. By this date each side’s lawyers will have had the opportunity to make their cases, cross examine witnesses, and reveal evidence supporting their case. If all goes well, Ripple’s victory will be apparent before this date, due to decisions made by the judge prior to the final decision.

Foolish takeaway

The Ripple lawsuit has been a wild ride for everyone involved. With $1.3 billion and crypto-regulating legal precedents up in the air, a lot is riding on this. If Ripple wins, then the entire crypto market will breathe a sigh of relief. If it loses, then cryptocurrency will be much more regulated going forward than it is today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Amplify Returns

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) could be rebounding, and some service stocks could amplify returns.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Cryptocurrency

Why Galaxy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) stock saw shares explode with news coming from a major investment in both the company and Bitcoin.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Could Ethereum Double in 2022?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) could surge in 2022.

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

XRP Battle With the SEC: Who Could Win?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

XRP is in a controversial legal battle with the SEC, but most lawyers and crypto analysts think Ripple has good…

Read more »

consider the options
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: Why Does it Matter to You?

| Adam Othman

The SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs is making waves for the entire cryptocurrency industry, and you should be aware of…

Read more »

think thought consider
Cryptocurrency

XRP Lawsuit: What’s the Verdict?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The high-profile lawsuit against XRP has yet to be decided, but a verdict in the crypto’s favour could send the…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ether: Can it Still Beat Bitcoin?

| Andrew Button

Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) is losing ground to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). Can it regain momentum?

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Cryptocurrency

Why Galaxy Digital Stock Fell 10% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) stock traded down on Monday in reaction to the price of cryptocurrencies falling slightly over the weekend.

Read more »