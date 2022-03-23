Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Got $300? Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $300? Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These growth stocks are priced reasonably and have strong potential for growth.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

2022 hasn’t been good for equity investors, as several TSX stocks lost a significant amount of value. The uncertainty related to the macro and geopolitical headwinds and growth concerns have led to sharp selling in stocks. However, this created an investment opportunity. 

So, if one can spare $300, this article will focus on stocks trading at a reasonable valuation and offer high growth. Buying and staying invested in these stocks could generate solid returns in the long term. 

Absolute Software

Let’s begin with Absolute Software (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST), which has dropped considerably from its high amid the moderation in growth and macro concerns. It’s worth noting that Absolute Software benefitted from the accelerated shift towards digital amid the pandemic. However, concerns around growth amid the economic reopening led investors to book profits. 

While I expect Absolute Software’s growth to normalize, the higher enterprise spending on digitization could continue to drive its financials and, in turn, its stock. Notably, Absolute Software stock is trading cheap on valuation, while its ARR (annual recurring revenues) are growing at a healthy double-digit rate. 

Furthermore, new product launches, customer acquisitions, higher enterprise and government spending, and a high retention rate provide a solid foundation for growth. Moreover, its growing global footprint, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of its addressable market would likely support its growth. 

Overall, its low valuation and strong growth potential make it an attractive long-term bet

WELL Health 

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is another top-quality stock that has witnessed significant selling. The decline in WELL Health stock has led to a compression in its valuation while it continues to grow its business at a breakneck pace.  

Its extensive omnichannel services, a large network of outpatient medical clinics, and strength in the U.S.-based business indicate that WELL Health is positioned well to capitalize on the higher digital penetration in the healthcare segment. Further, its opportunistic acquisitions accelerate its growth and solidify its competitive positioning.  

WELL Health’s top line is growing rapidly, while it continues to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA, which is encouraging. 

Lightspeed

The final stock on this list is Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD), which has dropped about 75% in six months and trades at a steep discount. For context, Lightspeed stock is trading at a forward EV/sales ratio of 5.6, which is significantly lower than the historical average. 

While Lightspeed stock dropped significantly, it continues to grow its revenues at a solid pace, despite difficult year-over-year comparisons. Notably, Lightspeed delivered solid organic sales during the last reported quarter. Moreover, the ongoing shift towards omnichannel platforms presents a multi-year growth opportunity for Lightspeed. 

Along with the strength in its base business, Lightspeed continues to benefit from its acquisitions that accelerate its growth and drive its customer base. Moreover, expansion into high growth verticals, increased payments penetration, and new products augur well for growth. Lightspeed stated that an increased number of its customers are adopting multiple modules, which is expected to drive its average revenue per user. 

Overall, Lightspeed has corrected quite a lot, while its multiple growth catalysts suggest strong upside potential. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Absolute Software Corporation and Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Tech Stocks

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why E Automotive (TSX:EINC) Stock Dived 12% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's why E Automotive (TSX:EINC) stock tanked by more 12% on Wednesday.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

Why Mogo Stock Soared 20% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mogo (TSX:MOGO)(NASDAQ:MOGO) stock jumped 20% on Wednesday, as the company announced a strong quarter and venture program.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top growth stocks that could be excellent pick ups for investors looking for value in an otherwise…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Stock Jumped 10% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock climbed another 10% on Tuesday, as the company seems to be going through an astounding recovery.

Read more »

think thought consider
Tech Stocks

Why Did Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Jump 33% in a Week?

| Puja Tayal

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock surged for an entire week. Should you buy the stock now?

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

4 Top Canadian Tech Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

| Daniel Da Costa

Top Canadian tech stocks are undoubtedly some of the best investments to buy right now, and these four offer some…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

The Tech Stock Crash Is Over: Time to Buy 3 Super-Cheap TSX Stocks

| Puja Tayal

The Fed interest rate hike removed uncertainty and got investors buying again. It is time to buy three tech stocks…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Tech Stocks

Now Is the Time to Buy and Hold These 4 TSX Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have multiple growth catalysts, while they are reasonably priced at current levels.

Read more »