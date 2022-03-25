Home » Investing » 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Consider Right Now

2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Consider Right Now

Growth stocks have been notably weak in the last six months. Will we see a sustainable recovery?

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

Nobody had imagined growth stocks would see such a profound correction this year. Rising interest rates have been the chief factor that brought down overvalued stocks in the last couple of months. Notably, central banks have just begun to raise rates, but some top TSX growth stocks have shown a sharp recovery in the last few weeks.

So, will the recovery continue? Or is it prudent to just wait and watch? Let’s see.

Shopify

Canadian tech bigwig Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has seen its biggest ever correction this year since its IPO in 2015. The drop has wiped off a massive $170 billion market cap in just six-odd months. Who would have imagined Canada’s biggest wealth creator would also be responsible for such value erosion?

However, I am optimistic about SHOP stock, particularly at these levels. Even if it may not see the pandemic-era growth, it could still grow above average in the next few years. Its expanding market share indicates the same. By the end of 2021, Shopify had a 10.3% share in the U.S. retail e-commerce, following Amazon’s 41% share. Shopify’s market share was 8.6% in 2020.

Importantly, SHOP stock has traded at towering valuations well before the pandemic. The current pullback has brought it around 30 times its earnings, which looks reasonable against its historical average.

Although growth stocks underperform in a rising-rate environment, I think SHOP has suffered enough. Some valuation measures still imply that the stock is overvalued. However, its above-average financial growth, superior margins, and a large addressable market justify its premium valuation.

Nuvei

Like Shopify, Canadian fintech stock Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) has witnessed a huge pullback recently. However, in Nuvei’s case, the drop was mainly the result of a short report by Spruce Point Capital. NVEI is currently trading at $92, which is still 50% lower than its all-time high of $180 last September.

Nuvei’s superior financial growth and a large addressable market are some of its key positives. It also has a competitive advantage over peers with its expertise in domains like sports wagering. It provides payment-processing platforms to e-commerce, travel, cryptocurrency and regulated sports betting companies.

NVEI stock fell from $180 last year to $55 this month and is currently trading at $92. Despite its discount from its record levels, the stock is still trading above 90 times its earnings and looks stretched.

While the management is confident about its earnings growth this year and beyond, the stock could trade volatile on valuation concerns. Moreover, the stock could trade weak if central banks go aggressive and raise rates faster than expected.

NVEI stock could be an attractive bet for aggressive investors. Its bottoming out in the last few weeks implies key support levels around $60 levels. Conservative investors could consider accumulating gradually.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: A Beaten-Down Growth King That’s Turning a Corner

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been skyrocketing this past week and a half, but has the relief rally gotten ahead of…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Tech Selloff: 2 Growth Stocks Canadians Can Buy for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down tech stocks such as DocuSign and Mogo provide investors an opportunity to buy the dip and outpace the market…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Are Lightspeed and Nuvei Stock Buys Right Now?

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies continue to grow rapidly while their shares offer significant discounts.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Payfare Stock Jumped Another 11% on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Payfare (TSX:PAY) stock rose another 11% on Thursday, as the payment platform reported record revenue up 399% year over year.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Small-Cap Companies Offering Excellent Buying Opportunities

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth potential, these three Canadian small-cap stocks could deliver superior returns.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: When Will it Hit $1,000?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock continues to climb higher after several months of volatility, but will it soon hit $1,000?

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Transition to EVs: 2 TSX Stocks Are Dream Investments

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX growth stocks are must-buys today as Canada’s transition to electric vehicles accelerates.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks That Are Charging Higher Today

| Robin Brown

TSX growth stocks are seeing a very strong recovery in the past week. Here are two stocks I would be…

Read more »