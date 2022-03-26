Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » 2 Top Gold Miners to Consider to Take a Defensive Stance

2 Top Gold Miners to Consider to Take a Defensive Stance

Here’s why Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) and Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX) are two top gold miners to consider right now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Gold bars

Image source: Getty Images

Gold has long been a safe haven during periods of market turmoil. Gold and gold miners prove to be an outstanding hedge against inflation, particularly when currencies such as the U.S. dollar are under pressure. Indeed, gold producers tend to be among my top picks for investors looking for leverage to this trade.

Readers may know that I remain bullish on where gold could be headed from here. Right now, here are two of the top gold miners on my watch list right now.

Top gold miners: Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) is one of the planet’s biggest producers of the yellow metal. It operates mines in Australia, South America, Africa, and North America.

This gold miner operates nine gold mines: Pueblo Viejo, Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, Loulo-Gounkoto and Kibali. Of these, the Carlin mine generates a significant portion of Barrick’s revenue. Geographically, the U.S. accounts for most of this company’s revenue. For those who may be spooked by today’s geopolitical situation, that’s a good thing.

Barrick’s earnings of late have been impressive. Recently, the company reported net earnings of $726 million in Q4 alone, or $0.41 per share. This is a meaningful increase over last year, but does not yet factor in this quarter’s impressive run in gold prices. On a forward-looking basis, I expect Barrick to blow away this next quarter’s estimates, given improvements in gold production as well as the high-quality mines currently operated by Barrick.

One key metric driving my interest in Barrick right now is this company’s production increase plans. This year, Barrick expects to increase its attributable gold production to the 4.2-4.6 million ounce range. Doing the math on this, with where the price of gold is, supports this company’s valuation right now, and then some.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX) is a growth-focused gold miner operating exclusively in the Americas. Equinox has projects in Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and the United States of America. Again, for those concerned about geopolitical risk, there’s a lot to like about Equinox.

Right now, Equinox has approximately seven operating gold mines. The company also has a clear plan to ramp up production through the advancement of a pipeline of growth projects.

Equinox Gold’s 2022 production guidance of 625,000 to 710,000 ounces of gold is a marked increase from previous estimates. Last year, Equinox brought in a little more than 600,000 ounces of gold. Accordingly, this range translates to roughly 5-20% production growth on a year-over-year basis. Again, given where gold is trading at, there’s a lot to like about this outlook.

Should Equinox continue to increase its production, this would account for the fourth consecutive year of such production growth. Along with new mines that should come into commission this year, I think Equinox is a great growth play in the gold miner space.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Metals and Mining Stocks

All You Need to Know About Uranium Stocks in 2022

| Puja Tayal

Uranium stocks are surging and have reached their 2011 high. Here’s everything you need to know about this commodity.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 TSX Gold Miner Stocks to Buy in 2022 in Case of a Market Correction

| Tony Dong

Gold miner stocks could potentially provide some decent downside protection.

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Canadian Gold Stocks to Buy if Uncertainty Picks Up

| Daniel Da Costa

With uncertainty in markets so high today, here are two of the top gold stocks to buy now if you're…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Fortuna Silver Stock Fell Sharply Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Fortuna Silver (TSX:FVI) stock dived today, despite beating analysts’ revenue estimates in Q4.

Read more »

stocks rising
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Can Outperform This Year

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable market conditions and their growth initiatives, I expect these three Canadian companies to deliver substantial returns.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 23

| Jitendra Parashar

With commodity prices going sideways, TSX stocks are likely to open on a flat note today.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 11% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC) stock climbed 11% on Monday, as investors continue to be impressed with its earnings results from last…

Read more »

think thought consider
Metals and Mining Stocks

Bitcoin vs. Gold: What Is the Better Safe Haven in 2022?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bitcoin and gold stocks like Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) are still battling it out as havens in the face of…

Read more »