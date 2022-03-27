Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Regain Momentum

2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Regain Momentum

Here are three top growth stocks that could potentially regain some momentum should sentiment in the market pivot positively from here.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

In recent years, many investors have placed a majority of their portfolio in growth stocks. And for good reason. These high-growth companies have vastly outperformed the overall market. Easy monetary policy and a surge in capital looking for a home made it so.

However, with the market de-risking ahead of interest rate hikes, this thesis may be under pressure. Investors are now focused on valuations more than ever. For high-growth stocks with high multiples, this hasn’t been a good thing.

That said, this recent valuation compression may provide a unique buying opportunity for long-term investors. Let’s dive into why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) may be able to regain some momentum, should the market pivot from its current stance.

Top growth stocks: Shopify

Shopify is a top Canadian growth stock on most investors’ list. This company provides an e-commerce platform to small and midsize businesses. The company has two segments: merchant solutions and subscription solutions. 

Merchant solutions refer to add-on products for the platform, which facilitate e-commerce. These include Shopify Capital, Shopify Payments, and Shopify Shipping. Additionally, various subscription solutions enable Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on several platforms, such as pop-up stores, the organization’s website, social networks, physical stores, and kiosks.

Shareholders of Shopify may be extremely concerned regarding the +60% plunge in share price in the previous quarter. However, it is worth noting that this stock has provided superb returns over the longer term. Those looking for a way to play a resurgence in investor interest in growth stocks may want to consider Shopify at these levels.

Boyd Group

Boyd Group is an interesting stock to consider. That’s because this company’s business model is different from the typical tech business most investors may be used to.

This company providers auto glass and auto body repair services at its portfolio of facilities situated across Canada and the United States. This company is one of the biggest retailers of auto glass in the U.S. and extends repair services to its customers both on the roadside and at its workshop facilities.  A massive majority of this company’s revenue comes from its activities in the U.S.

Boyd recently posted Q4 and full-year 2021 results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021. This company’s sales rose by 19.9% from $1.6 billion in the same period of 2020 to $1.9 billion. Also, same-store sales saw a 7% increase. 

Financial results in the first half of 2021 displayed steady improvement, with demand for services beginning to recover from the pandemic. Further, in November 2021, the company increased quarterly dividends by 2.1%.  This brought dividends from an annualized amount of $0.56 per share to $0.58 for every share. It also added 127 new locations, which includes 16 intake centres, 10 start-up locations, and 101 acquisition locations.

Overall, both Shopify and Boyd stand to benefit from increased interest in growth stocks from here. Those bullish on a recovery trade may want to look at these stocks, which are well off their peaks right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to derive outsized gains can look to buy beaten-down tech stocks such as Shopify, Magnet Forensics, and CrowdStrike.

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

13% Hike in 1 Week! Is the Tech Sector Poised for a Breakout?

| Adam Othman

The recovery-fueled rise of the tech sector is more rapid compared to its fall, and the window of buying discounted…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) Stock: Finally Worth a Look

| Andrew Button

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) is finally trading at a price where it's worth a look.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Sector Recovery: 50% Upsurge for 2 Tech Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The beaten technology sector might take a long time to recover, although two stocks could be exceptions given their favourable…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

Tech Recovery Begins: 1 Screaming Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

This TSX tech stock might be the ideal buy right now if you are bullish on the industry’s recovery on…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: A Beaten-Down Growth King That’s Turning a Corner

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been skyrocketing this past week and a half, but has the relief rally gotten ahead of…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Tech Selloff: 2 Growth Stocks Canadians Can Buy for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down tech stocks such as DocuSign and Mogo provide investors an opportunity to buy the dip and outpace the market…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Consider Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Growth stocks have been notably weak in the last six months. Will we see a sustainable recovery?

Read more »