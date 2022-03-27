Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks That Could Set You up for Life

3 TSX Stocks That Could Set You up for Life

Enough capital invested in reliable long-term, consistently growing assets could help you build a large enough nest egg for financial freedom.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
work from home

Image source: Getty Images

The right investment strategy, enough time, and, most importantly, a decent amount of capital can set you up for life. Still, it’s imperative that you have all three core variables in the right proportions. However, two of them can be considered interchangeable. You may make up for lost time with more capital, and you can potentially grow a small amount of capital to a sizeable nest egg if you have decades at your disposal.

What you can’t mess up, though, is the investment selection. No matter how much time or capital you have, you can’t grow enough wealth to set you up for life if you choose the wrong investments. To that end, there are three “right” stocks you may consider looking into.

An electric power-distribution company

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a pure-play electric utility company that focuses on distribution and transmission (no generation). It’s the largest player of its kind in Ontario and has a predominantly rural clientele. Its 1.4 million consumers make up a significant segment of the total market, which makes up the backbone of its competitive edge.

Utility businesses are more about stability, but this one is also about consistent growth, and even though its capital-appreciation potential is not phenomenally fast, it’s decent enough to set you up for life if you hold it for long enough and it sustains its pace. The stock grew almost 60% in the last three years, which is about 20% a year (annualized). At this pace, the company can double its capital twice in a decade. It also offers dividends at a decent 3.2% yield.

A tech stock

Tech stocks are among the first sectors you look into when you want to find decent growth stocks in Canada. While more tech companies offer a powerful pace of growth, Open Text (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) leans more towards consistency and stability, which is an important trait for assets you may have to hold for decades.

That doesn’t mean its overall return potential is not decent enough. The last 10-year returns of 331% are quite impressive and a repeatable feat if you take the stock’s strengths into account. It’s quite modestly valued compared to the sector at large, and its information management platform is among the most widely used ones in the world. It’s also a Dividend Aristocrat, which is a relatively rare trait in the tech sector.

A P&C insurance leader

The financial sector in Canada makes up most of the weight of the stock market and is full of giants like Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), the P&C insurance leader in Canada. This $32.7 billion market cap company has one of the most consistently growing stocks, not just in the financial sector but in the TSX as a whole, and the pace is not too bad either.

It returned about 297% in the last 10 years, a combination of its capital-appreciation potential and its dividends, which currently come at a modest yield of 2.15%. And the best part is that this relatively decent growth and consistency backed by its market leadership doesn’t come at a premium price. The stock is almost fairly valued at the moment.

Foolish takeaway

All three growth stocks, if they continue growing at their current pace, are capable of offering roughly 300% returns in a decade or about 600% in two decades. So, if you have about $250,000 to invest and two decades, you can grow it to about $1.5 million. But even if the stocks offer a relatively lacklustre performance and offer about 400% in two decades, you can still hit a million-dollar nest egg mark.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION and OPEN TEXT CORP.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks With Juicy Yields to Add Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors looking for top high-yield dividend stocks may want to consider these two often overlooked Canadian names right…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Adam Othman

Many top TSX stocks work well for both near-retirees and retirees, as they offer a decent combination of capital preservation…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian retirees on the hunt for income should consider undervalued dividend stocks like Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC).

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

The Only 3 Investments You’ll Ever Need

| Kay Ng

The only investments you'll need are your education, your home, and your passive-income generators, starting with dividend stocks.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Invest for Stability: TSX Hits Record-High 22,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

As the TSX remains in record territory, Canadians can invest in the two strongest sectors for income stability.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Over 6% Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Yield-thirsty investors can pick from among three TSX dividend stocks with yields of more than 6%.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Worried About a Market Crash? 2 Defensive Stocks You Should Own

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two TSX stocks if you are worried about a market crash amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy That Just Increased Their Dividend Payments by 33%

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks are some of the best to buy this week for both dividend income and long-term…

Read more »