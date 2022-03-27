Home » Investing » Retirees: 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget

Retirees: 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget

Canadian retirees on the hunt for income should consider undervalued dividend stocks like Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC).

Last week, I’d looked at some of the top dividend stocks for retirees to snatch up for the long haul. I sought to target dividend stocks that offered dependability and solid income. Indeed, retirees have faced even more challenges, as inflation has soared to multi-decade highs. It is harder than it has ever been in the 21st century to live a comfortable retirement. Canadian investors must target dividend stocks that can at least come close to paying out income close to the inflation rate.

Today, I want to look at three dividend stocks that retirees may want to target in this climate. Let’s jump in.

This top dividend stock is discounted right now

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) is the first dividend stock I’d suggest for retirees right now. This Toronto-based company is a top insurance and financial services provider in Canada and around the world. Its shares have climbed 4.9% in 2022 as of close on March 24. The stock is still down 3.1% from the previous year.

The company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on February 9, 2022. Its core earnings climbed 26% on a constant exchange rate basis to $6.5 billion. Meanwhile, total APE sales climbed 13% year over year to $6.1 billion. Like its peers, Manulife passed through a challenging 2020 and looks poised to deliver strong growth in the quarters ahead.

This dividend stock currently possesses a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.3. Retirees can also count on its quarterly distribution of $0.33 per share. That represents a strong 5% yield.

Retirees should snatch up this cheap stock that offers solid income

Labrador Iron Ore (TSX:LIF) is another stock that is worth it for retirees to target right now. The Toronto-based company produces and processes ores at choice locations. Shares of this dividend stock have shot up 14% so far this year. The stock has increased 16% from the same period in 2021.

Investors got to see this company’s final batch of 2021 results on March 11, 2022. Operating revenues soared to $4.14 billion compared to $3.09 billion in 2020. Labrador has benefited from the surge in commodity prices over the past year. Moreover, net income rose to $1.55 billion over $842 million for the full year in 2020.

Better yet, this dividend stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of seven. It delivered dividends of $6.00 per share in 2021. That represented a monster 14% yield. Retirees should take notice.

Here’s another dividend stock retirees should target in this climate

Canadian National Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is the final dividend stock I’d suggest for retirees today. The oil and gas sector has been on a massive run, bolstered further by the ongoing geopolitical crisis. This dividend stock has shot up 44% in the year-to-date period. Its shares are up 105% from the previous year.

The company earned $2.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 — up from $749 million in Q4 2020. Predictably, it received a boost due to higher oil prices. This stock last had a favourable P/E ratio of 12. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, representing a 3.8% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

