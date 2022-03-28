Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 28

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 28

Updates related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the federal marijuana legalization bill could affect TSX stocks today.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian equities market showcased minor strength on Friday, as the TSX Composite Index inched up by 68 points, or 0.3%, to settle slightly above the 22,000 level. With this, the benchmark managed to end the fifth consecutive week in the positive territory, rising by about 5% during that period. While shares from the technology and mining sectors fell in the last session, a continued rally in cannabis stocks took the healthcare sector higher. Similarly, strengthening crude oil prices kept the rally in energy stocks going.

Much worse-than-expected pending home sales data released on March 25 hurt investors’ sentiments, driving some Canadian real estate shares lower.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Tilray (TSX:TLRY)(NASDAQ:TLRY) stock continued to post more than 20% gains for a second consecutive day. On Friday, TLRY stock popped by 22% to $10.72, making it the top-performing stock on the TSX for the session. These sharp gains in Tilray and other cannabis stocks were mainly driven by investors’ high hopes from an expected House vote on the marijuana legalization bill in the United States. With this, Tilray stock ended the week with massive 54% gains.

Aurora Cannabis, BRP, and Canopy Growth were also among the top Canadian market performers in the last session, as they climbed up by more than 9% each.

On the flip side, shares like Converge Technology Solutions, Energy Fuels, TFI International, and Ballard Power Systems fell by more than 4.5% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, TC Energy, Tilray Brands, and Canopy Growth were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Monday morning, commodity prices across the board were showcasing weakness, as China ordered a phased lockdown in Shanghai due to a recent surge in COVID cases. This development could take TSX energy and mining shares lower at the open today. While no other important economic event is due today, investors could mainly remain focused on the latest updates related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the federal marijuana legalization bill.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

