Home » Investing » 4 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Without Hesitation Right Now

4 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Without Hesitation Right Now

On the cusp of a potential market rebound, now’s the time to load up on these four dividend stocks.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

After a volatile start to the year, the Canadian stock market seems to have gained some momentum. The S&P/TSX Composite Index has jumped almost 5% over the past month, after trading at a loss from January through February. 

Despite the recent run-up, I’m not banking on volatility slowing down just yet. There’s no shortage of uncertainty in the market today, making it very difficult to predict short-term price movements. 

To help brace my portfolio through turbulent market periods, I’m looking to add some dividend stocks to my portfolio.

Here are four top picks that I’ve got on my radar right now.

Bank of Montreal

If passive income is what you’re after, you don’t need to look much further than the major Canadian banks. In addition to owning some of the top yields on the TSX, the Big Five also have some of the longest payout streaks, too.

At a payout streak nearing 200 consecutive years, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is one of the most dependable stocks around. On top of that, the bank’s annual dividend of $5.32 per share is good enough for a forward yield of more than 3.5%.

BMO certainly doesn’t pay the highest yield on the TSX, but passive-income investors won’t find many dividends more reliable than this one. 

Telus

Nearing a market cap of $50 billion, Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is a leading telecommunication provider in Canada. In addition to telecommunications and information technology services, the company is also gaining market share in the growing telemedicine industry. 

The dividend stock isn’t known for driving market-beating gains, but that may be about to change. With a growing presence in the virtual health space coupled with the massive growth catalyst of 5G technology, it may not be long before the Dividend Aristocrat is outperforming the market’s returns.

Sun Life

There’s not a whole lot exciting about this dividend stock. For some investors, though, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. 

If you’re over-indexed toward high-risk growth stocks in your portfolio, owning a couple of shares of a reliable dividend-paying company like Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) is a wise idea.

The insurance stock is a great pick for both passive-income investors and anyone looking to weather volatile market periods.

At today’s stock price, Sun Life’s annual dividend of $2.64 per share pays a forward yield just shy of 4%.

goeasy

The last dividend stock on this list differs slightly from the first three companies. goeasy’s (TSX:GSY) dividend may only yield just over 2.5%, but the stock continues to deliver market-crushing gains year after year.

Excluding dividends, shares of goeasy are up more than 300% over the past five years. In comparison, the Canadian market has returned less than 50%.

Canadian investors won’t have much trouble finding a dividend stock that yields upwards of 3% on the TSX today. But when you factor in the growth that goeasy has returned, the company is in a class of its own among Canadian dividend stocks.

And with goeasy trading at a rare discount today, now’s the time to load up on shares.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy That Pay Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks couldn't be more different, but they are also two of the best monthly dividend stocks to…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Hold Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Market volatility has come and gone, but Canadians may still want to target dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) right…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks That Also Pay You a Dividend

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian growth stocks such as goeasy and Restaurant Brands International offer investors attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yielding TSX Dividend Stocks That Are Ultra Cheap Today

| Robin Brown

Looking to load up on high-yielding TSX dividend stocks? Here are three cheap stocks that should deliver strong total returns…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,000

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to add discounted dividend stocks like Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) to their TFSAs in late March.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Monthly Income Without Working

| Kay Ng

Many Canadian REITs offer monthly cash distributions. Buy a basket of these REITs in your TFSA to earn tax-free income…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income Stocks for a Lifetime of Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning passive income for life besides retirement pensions is not a myth.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

TFSA investors looking for safety and reliability might want to turn to investments like these two dividend stocks to capture…

Read more »