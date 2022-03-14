Home » Investing » 2 Beginner TSX Stocks to Buy in a Volatile Market

2 Beginner TSX Stocks to Buy in a Volatile Market

Canadians looking to invest in a volatile market should have these two top TSX stocks on their watch lists in March.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

We shouldn’t be all that surprised with volatility spiking in the stock market right now. Prior to the recent geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, investors were already coping with the uncertainty surrounding rising interest rates and a global pandemic. 

I wouldn’t blame short-term investors for being on the sidelines right now. It’s difficult enough to predict short-term performance in the stock market in the calmest of times, let alone when volatility is off the charts.

The beauty of investing for the long term is that you don’t need to focus on short-term market impacts. Instead, you can spend your time researching quality businesses to add to your investment portfolio. 

Fortunately, the recent volatility has created lots of buying opportunities for those with some cash to spare.

Here are two top TSX stocks that Canadian investors should have on their watch lists this month. Both companies have a long track record of returning value to shareholders. On top of that, the two stocks are perfect choices for reducing volatility in a portfolio. 

TSX stock #1: Algonquin Power

When it comes to defensiveness, utility stocks are some of your best bets. They’re far from the most exciting companies, but they can help keep your portfolio stable in inevitable times of volatility. 

At a market cap of $10 billion, Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a leading utility provider in Canada. The company also boasts a growing presence in the U.S.

Utility stocks aren’t known for driving market-beating returns that Algonquin Power has done nothing but that in recent shares. Shares of the TSX stock are up more than 50% over the past five years. Including dividends, that’s good enough for more than doubling the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

One way to keep your portfolio afloat during volatile market periods is passive income. Dividend stocks can help you do exactly that. And at today’s stock price, passive-income investors won’t find many better options on the TSX than Algonquin Power.

The company’s annual forward dividend of $0.87 per share currently yields 4.5%.

TSX stock #2: Brookfield Asset Management

My second top pick in March can offer a whole lot to investors. Whether you’re looking for growth, diversification, or even passive income, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) has you covered.

There’s no question that the asset management company owns an impressive track record of market-beating growth. It’s the diversification, though, that really puts Brookfield Asset Management in a league of its own among TSX stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management has operations spread across the globe, providing investors with exposure to a range of different economies. In addition to that, the $100 billion company manages both public and private investments, spanning a variety of different sectors of the market, giving investors even more diversification.

At some point, too much diversification is a bad thing, which Peter Lynch coined as “diworsification.”

Brookfield Asset Management has definitely proved that it’s nowhere near the point of being overdiversified. The TSX stock is up a market-crushing 110% over the past five years. In comparison, the Canadian market has returned less than 40%.

If you’ve got some spare cash to invest this month, but aren’t exactly sure where to deploy it, Brookfield Asset Management is an incredibly solid choice.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

Is Shopify Stock Overdue for a Big Correction to the Upside?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a great company, but tough times have caused shares to implode. When it bounces, the correction to…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks Analysts Think Can Gain at Least 50% Over the Next Year

| Daniel Da Costa

According to analysts, these three Canadian stocks offer investors some of the best value in the highly volatile market environment…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Young Investors: Warren Buffett’s Returns Prove That Now Is the Time to Start Investing

| Daniel Da Costa

Let's look at how much money we could make in a TFSA, earning Buffett-like returns over a long time horizon.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Canadian REITs to Buy for Monthly Income

| Kay Ng

If you want passive monthly income, consider owning quality Canadian REITs in your Tax-Free Savings Account!

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Stocks to Buy in March While They’re Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

With many stocks on the market selling off considerably, here are three of the top growth stocks to buy in…

Read more »

railroad
Stocks for Beginners

CP Rail Stock: Bill Ackman Is Buying; Why You Should, Too

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) looks undervalued following news that bilionaire investor Bill Ackman punched his ticket into the name.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Low-Risk Investors: These Are the Safest Bond ETFs to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Tony Dong

Investors with a low risk tolerance should consider buying one of these bond ETFs.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 3 ETFs for March 2022

| Puja Tayal

In times of crisis, index ETFs are a good option. They give you exposure to large-cap stocks that have withstood…

Read more »