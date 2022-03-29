Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » $500/Month Passive TFSA Income: How to Achieve This

$500/Month Passive TFSA Income: How to Achieve This

TFSA users can determine how much investment is needed to produce $500 in passive income every month.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
sad concerned deep in thought

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians use their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) to build retirement wealth. However, in a situation like today where inflation could peak to above 6%, the TFSA is also the best tool to create passive income. Unlike the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), TFSA withdrawals are tax-free.

Users can earn specific amounts within their TFSAs to cope with rising inflation. Assuming your target is to earn $500 in tax-free passive income every month, there’s a way to achieve it. Follow a simple formula and adjust if necessary.

Simple formula

Since dividend stocks are the preferred assets in a TFSA, multiply $500 by 12 months. The product $6,000 represents the annual dividend amount. If you choose companies that pay at least a 4% dividend, divide $6,000 by .04. The quotient, or $150,000, is the amount you would need to generate $500 in TFSA passive income per month.   

You can be flexible and invest in stocks that pay higher than 4%. Follow the same computation and note that as the yield goes up, the required investment amount is smaller. Hence, you would need $120,000 or $100,000 if the selected investment pays 5% or 6% dividends.

Growing dividends

Emera (TSX:EMA) is recession-resistant and a reliable passive income provider. The $15.89 billion energy and services company generates revenue from regulated assets (electricity generation, electricity and gas transmission as well as distribution). Thus, regardless of the economic environment, business will proceed.

In 2021, Emera’s adjusted net income reached $723 million, or an 8.7% increase versus 2020. According to its president and CEO, Scott Balfour, the strength of the business and management’s strategy will continue to drive value and growth through various investments.

Under its capital investment plan from 2022 to 2024, Emera is prepared to spend $8.4 billion to grow its rate base by 7% to 8% through 2024. The good news to TFSA investors is that management also plans an annual dividend growth of 4% to 5% within the same period.

If you invest today, the utility stock trades at $60.51 per share and pays an attractive 4.38%. Anyone with $136,986.30 worth of Emera shares earns $500 every month.

Resilient REIT

Slate Grocer (TSX:SGR.U) in the real estate sector is a recession-proof, given the resilient nature of its business. This $981.85 million real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and operates grocery-anchored real estate in the United States. In Q4 2021, rental revenue and net operating income (NOI) increased 20.3% and 41.2% versus Q4 2020.

According to management, Slate Grocer is well-positioned to pursue organic growth and high-quality, accretive acquisitions. Blair Welch, Slate Grocer’s CEO, said, “We have significantly accelerated the REIT’s growth and enhanced the overall stability and durability of our portfolio.”

Welch adds that the mission is unchanged. Slate Grocer will own and operate a superior portfolio of grocery-anchored assets that provides long-term sustainable income.

As of March 25, 2022, this real estate stock trades at $16.58 per share. Current investors enjoy a 45.44% year-to-date gain on top of the 6.73% dividend. Try computing the amount required to produce $500 every month using the formula above.

Comply with TFSA rules

The formula above should help TFSA investors determine investment amounts for desired passive income amounts. However, users must comply with the TFSA rules and not go beyond the annual limits or available contribution rules.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EMERA INCORPORATED.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks pay attractive and growing payouts for a TFSA portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy That Pay Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks couldn't be more different, but they are also two of the best monthly dividend stocks to…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Hold Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Market volatility has come and gone, but Canadians may still want to target dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) right…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks That Also Pay You a Dividend

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian growth stocks such as goeasy and Restaurant Brands International offer investors attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yielding TSX Dividend Stocks That Are Ultra Cheap Today

| Robin Brown

Looking to load up on high-yielding TSX dividend stocks? Here are three cheap stocks that should deliver strong total returns…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,000

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to add discounted dividend stocks like Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) to their TFSAs in late March.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Without Hesitation Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

On the cusp of a potential market rebound, now’s the time to load up on these four dividend stocks.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Monthly Income Without Working

| Kay Ng

Many Canadian REITs offer monthly cash distributions. Buy a basket of these REITs in your TFSA to earn tax-free income…

Read more »