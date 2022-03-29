Home » Investing » Buy Alert: This Is the Best Defensive TSX Stock to Hold During a Bear Market

Buy Alert: This Is the Best Defensive TSX Stock to Hold During a Bear Market

The TSX utilities sector is a defensive one, and this stock reigns supreme.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Defensive investors are likely on edge in today’s market conditions. A mixture of high inflation, pending interest rate hikes, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and tech sector earnings misses have come together to infuse the markets with high volatility.

With the prospect of a bear market and/or stagflation on everyone’s minds, investors are on the hunt for stocks that perform well under these conditions. With that in mind, let’s take a look at my top large-cap pick: Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS), a Canadian-based utility company.

Fortis: Low volatility

What makes Fortis especially appealing to defensive investors is its low beta — a measure of how much a stock moves compared to the broad market. A beta of one is considered to be as volatile as the market, while is two is twice as volatile, 0.50 is half as volatile, and negative one is inversely volatile.

Fortis has an incredibly low beta of 0.10 as of right now. This gives it great stability and downside protection from market movements. If the market crashes, Fortis will still be affected but to a much lesser degree. This makes a great anchor and smoother for the equity portion of any portfolio.

Fortis: Excellent fundamentals

Fundamentals-wise, Fortis has a healthy balance sheet, with ample cash reserves and relatively low long-term debt, which is crucial for any utility company. The company also has very good operating margins, with sustainable cash flows that should allow it to maintain profitability.

Moreover, the company pays a solid dividend yield of 3.50% and has a 48-year streak of quarterly dividend increases. These characteristics make it an excellent choice for dividend-growth portfolios. Buying Fortis after a crash can help you lock in a low yield on cost.

Fortis vs. the market

A word of caution: the backtest results provide below are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results, and are not guarantees of future results. Hypothetical returns do not reflect trading costs, transaction fees, or actual taxes due on investment returns.

That being said, from 2000 to present with all dividends reinvested, Fortis significantly outperformed the S&P/TSX 60 Index in terms of total returns, best year, max drawdowns, and Sharpe ratio. It also had a much lower correlation to the U.S. market, which is a huge bonus for diversification.

Overall, a portfolio consisting of 100% Fortis had significantly better risk-adjusted returns thanks to its low volatility and dividend growth. If you’re going to buy and hold a single stock forever, you could do a lot worse than Fortis. If you’re implementing a dividend-growth strategy, Fortis should absolutely be one of your core holdings.

The Foolish takeaway

A combination of low beta, strong balance sheet, and increasing dividends makes Fortis a great defensive stock pick during volatile market conditions. Nonetheless, if you chose to actively invest in Fortis or any other single stock versus an index fund, ensure you stay up to date on the latest financial filings, earnings reports, and corporate actions. Doing so will keep you appraised of any material risks that arise.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks pay attractive and growing payouts for a TFSA portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Investing

3 Positions I’m Actively Adding to

| Jed Lloren

Thinking of stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three positions I’m actively adding to.

Read more »

Cryptocurrency

4 Undervalued Cryptocurrencies With the Most Lopsided MCap/TVL Ratios

| Aditya Raghunath

These four cryptocurrencies can be considered undervalued given the market cap to total value locked ratios surrounding the DeFi protocols.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy That Pay Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks couldn't be more different, but they are also two of the best monthly dividend stocks to…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Coronavirus

Cargojet Stock Jumps 10% on New Strategic Deal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock jumped 10% on Tuesday, as the company announced a long-term strategic partnership with DHL for international expansion.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Tech Stocks

1 Tech ETF to Buy for Growth-Seeking Investors

| Adam Othman

The tech sector is gaining momentum again, and you should consider investing in this tech-heavy ETF if you want to…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Investing

5 Reasonably Priced TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

While these stocks are reasonably priced, they offer strong potential.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Investing

Why Nutrien Stock Dropped 10% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock seems to be going through a correction, as shares fall around 10% from Friday's close -- and…

Read more »