Home » Investing » Want to Invest in Gold and Silver? Check Out These 4 ETFs

Want to Invest in Gold and Silver? Check Out These 4 ETFs

Holding gold and silver could be an excellent play, especially when inflation and interest rates are running high.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)

Image source: Getty Images

Both stocks and bonds faced strong headwinds in 2022 from a combination of interest rate hikes, high inflation, supply chain constraints, and war in Eastern Europe. Both assets incurred significant losses, leaving even the most balanced portfolios in the red.

With this much fear, uncertainty, and doubt in the market, investors have been turning to alternative assets, like precious metals. The price of gold and silver in particular recently rallied to new highs, aided by their perceived value as a safe asset during times of crisis.

How do I buy gold and silver?

Some people will buy physical bullion or miner stocks to gain exposure. The problem with bullion is that the bid-ask spread is expensive, and storage can be a pain. The problem with miner stocks is that they are correlated more with equities than gold or silver, which limits their diversification value.

Your best choice is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). These funds hold physical gold or silver in a vault, and a share of the ETF represents partial ownership. You can buy and sell shares of the fund on an exchange like any other stock during regular trading hours.

The best gold ETFs

If you’re investing in Canadian dollars, consider buying iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSX:CGL). CGL offers targeted exposure to the price of gold that is hedged to the Canadian dollar, so you’re not affected by volatility in the CAD-USD exchange rate. The management expense ratio (MER) is currently 0.55%.

If you’re investing in U.S. dollars, consider buying SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD). This ETF is the largest and most liquid one in the world, and tracks the price of gold extremely accurately. The MER is also lower at 0.40%, but keep in mind you will need to convert CAD to USD.

The best silver ETFs

If you’re investing in Canadian dollars, consider buying Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV). PSLV is a closed-end trust that invests in fully-allocated silver bars held by the Royal Canadian Mint, and you can actually redeem your ETF shares for bullion if so desired. PSLV costs an MER of 0.62%.

If you’re investing in U.S. dollars, consider buying iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV). With over $14 billion in assets under management (AUM), this fund is the largest of its kind. Currently, SLV has 17,046 tonnes of silver in trust, and costs an MER of 0.50% to hold.

The Foolish takeaway

Holding “hard” assets like gold and silver protects us against tail risks, such as stagflation and war. As a reliable, universally recognized store of value, gold and silver are what investors buy when their local currency suffers, or when their local economy has stagnated. With the high uncertainty in the market right now, buying either could be a good defensive play, if you can stomach the volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Lithium Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

The exponential rise in lithium prices have driven shares of mining companies such as Lithium Americas and Albemarle higher since…

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

3 Speedsters to Expedite the Growth of Your TFSA Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The right growth stocks, especially if they are also bought at the right price, can fast-track the appreciation of your…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Top Pick: 1 Gold Stock With Mind-Blowing 640% Profit Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One gold stock is a buying opportunity for investors looking for a high growth investment and safety net at the…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Metals and Mining Stocks

Inflation Is Rising – Buy These Stocks to Protect Yourself!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Barrick Gold and gold stocks in general are an example of where we can find good inflation protection to preserve…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Reasons I Prefer Gold Stocks Over Bitcoin in 2022

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) and gold bullion may be a better bet than Bitcoin moving forward for those uncomfortable with high…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Gold Miners to Consider to Take a Defensive Stance

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) and Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX) are two top gold miners to consider right now.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Metals and Mining Stocks

All You Need to Know About Uranium Stocks in 2022

| Puja Tayal

Uranium stocks are surging and have reached their 2011 high. Here’s everything you need to know about this commodity.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 TSX Gold Miner Stocks to Buy in 2022 in Case of a Market Correction

| Tony Dong

Gold miner stocks could potentially provide some decent downside protection.

Read more »