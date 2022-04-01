Home » Investing » Make a Fortune From 2 Growth Stocks

Make a Fortune From 2 Growth Stocks

Consider investing in these two growth stocks if you’re looking for long-term wealth growth in an otherwise overvalued market.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in stocks when their prices are low and selling them at higher valuations could be an excellent way to get tangible returns from your investment. Being able to pull that off successfully is easier said than done.

Finding the right growth stocks to invest in to take advantage of capital gains is challenging during volatile market conditions. However, it is not impossible to find investments that could deliver on that potential.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) increased its key interest rate on March 2, 2022, to begin bringing inflation rates down. Several more interest rate hikes will likely follow in the coming months to cool down inflation. Higher interest rates are not good for growth stocks, but Canadians with a long investment horizon might find the current environment beneficial to their investment goals.

Today, I will discuss two TSX growth stocks you could consider adding to your self-directed portfolio for long-term capital gains.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a $110.74 billion market capitalization multi-national e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa. Nobody could have anticipated the stellar growth it would deliver when it became a publicly traded company. Starting as a snowboarding platform, it has become a leading e-commerce software solutions provider, offering its services to merchants worldwide.

The tech sector meltdown amid an inflationary environment and volatile markets saw its shares slump by a significant margin for several months. Shopify stock trades for $878.67 per share at writing, and it is down by almost 60% from its November 2021 all-time high.

With a plausible tech sector recovery underway, it could be the perfect time to scoop up its shares to capture long-term wealth growth through capital gains.

TFI International

TFI International (TSX:TFII)(NYSE:TFII) is a $12.29 billion market capitalization transportation logistics company headquartered in Montreal. The company is a leading logistics services provider in North America, and its defensive business model might make it appear to be an unlikely growth stock.

However, the industry tailwinds created by the pandemic set off stellar growth for the stock since the pandemic-fueled market selloff in 2020.

TFI International stock trades for $133.62 per share at writing, and it is down by 7.25% from its September 2021 all-time high. TFII stock enjoyed stellar growth since the onset of COVID-19, and it has since cooled off.

Its explosive growth of 440% between its March 2020 low and September 2021 peak might have been overdone, but the stock boasts significant long-term growth potential. It could be the right time to add its shares to your self-directed portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

Investors should remember that investing in growth stocks entails a higher degree of capital risk, particularly in the short term. However, investing in companies with a solid long-term outlook could render near-term losses due to market volatility irrelevant.

Shopify stock and TFI International stock could be valuable additions to your investment portfolio if you are willing to assume the risk that comes with investing in growth stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Investing

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Market Melt-Up: 1 Dividend-Growth Stock I’d Buy on Recent Strength

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock looks like a great bargain buy at current levels, even as the stock market melts up…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Depressed Tech Stock to Buy in April 2022: It Pays a Growing Dividend!

| Kay Ng

Open Text (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) is trading at a good valuation for decent total returns over the next five years.

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Dived Despite Crushing Q4 Profit Estimates

| Jitendra Parashar

Today's sharp drop in BB stock could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy this amazing tech stock even…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Remarkably Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two dividend stocks that are trading for attractive valuations on the stock market right now.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Tech Stocks

Can Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) Double Investors’ Money by Reclaiming its All-Time Peak?

| Adam Othman

When you are not adequately well-versed in crypto trading, the smart thing to do is to stick with the big…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

1 Top Breakout Stock to Watch in April

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be ready to skyrocket to new highs, as its growing earnings become harder for Wall Street…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Every Month

| Adam Othman

These two dividend stocks pay you cash each month, making them excellent picks for dividend-seeking investors.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Could Re-Test $1!

| Andrew Button

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is rising and could eventually re-test $1. Here's why.

Read more »