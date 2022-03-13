Home » Investing » 3 TSX Dividend Stocks You Can Trust for Life

3 TSX Dividend Stocks You Can Trust for Life

A typical sustainability analysis and yield-oriented return potential of dividend stock will not cut it if you are looking for lifetime holdings.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

There are several reasons to hold a dividend stock long term in your portfolio. Consistent payouts, dividend growth, and decent capital appreciation to accompany the dividends are three of the most common reasons. You are unlikely to get all three, especially with a decent enough yield, but it’s a good idea to try and find as many good dividend characteristics as you can, especially for the dividend stocks that you are planning to hold for life.

An energy leader

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is a leader in the energy sector. It’s an independent oil and gas producer (one of the largest of its kind) and has an extensive local as well as a sizeable international portfolio of assets. It’s one of the largest natural gas producers in Western Canada and the largest player in the heavy crude oil in the country.

As a stock, it has been relatively stable, especially after recovering from the 2015 fall. It saw aggressive post-pandemic growth, and the stock has grown 600% from the crash valuation, which is quite unusual for a company this big.

And despite its strong growth, it has maintained a decent dividend yield of 4%, which means that if you wait for the correction that’s due after such a rapid rise, you may be able to lock in a much more potent yield for the stable aristocrat you can count on for decades.

A telecom leader

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is the largest telecom company in Canada by market cap and one of the largest when it comes to total subscribers. The telecom sector has only three prominent names to begin with. Since the news of any one of the three’s unusual projected growth can be anticipated from miles away, it would be reasonably easy to predict if BCE is ever in danger of losing its status as one of the leaders in the telecom industry.

It’s also a very generous Dividend Aristocrat that’s currently offering a juicy 5.1% after experiencing a 23% growth in the last 12 months, which is relatively high compared to the company’s usual growth pace. The high yield, a stellar dividend history, and steady business with a potential of robust growth with further 5G penetration make it a fantastic dividend candidate for life.

A banking leader

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is the second-largest bank in Canada and one of the largest financial institutions in the world. Thanks to the stable nature of the Canadian banking sector and the conservative business approach of TD itself, the bank is an excellent choice as a long-term holding, both for its dividends and its capital-appreciation potential.

It’s a Dividend Aristocrat that’s currently offering a 3.6% yield, but that yield can easily go up as high as 4% if the current slump, which has placed an 8.5% discount on the bank sock already, continues for a while longer.

Its long-term capital-appreciation potential can, unfortunately, not be gauged by the 10-year CAGR of 13.6% (for now) since the stock is currently propped up on its post-pandemic growth potential. But even if it stays in double digits, the growth rate is decent enough for a dividend stock.

Foolish takeaway

You can start a life-long passive-income stream by putting these three stocks in your TFSA and enjoying a tax-free passive income. If you don’t need the cash right away, you can choose the DRIP and let your stake grow to a better size before starting the passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Best High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy for March 2022

| Adam Othman

When you are choosing high-yield TSX stocks for your dividend portfolio, it’s a good idea to diversify so that the…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip on These Oversold Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks may be down right now, but they won't be down forever. So you can buy them…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Adam Othman

A high-yield and monthly frequency is a combination most commonly found in REITs, though sustainability and consistency might not be…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy

| Adam Othman

It’s difficult to pass on a good discounted deal when it comes to stocks, especially if that deal is likely…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Mortgage Rates Will Rise: Buy These 2 REITs

| Adam Othman

Interest rates in Canada are on the rise. The impact will be seen on real estate activity in the country,…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

What Lies Ahead? Corporate Credit Reaches $114 Billion Despite Higher Costs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Bond issuers, led by a Big Bank, are raising funds in preparation for a potential war-induced market dislocation.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These are two of the top Canadian stocks to buy now that offer monthly dividends.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Forget About for the Long Term

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are two top-tier dividend stocks to consider now.

Read more »