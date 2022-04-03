Home » Investing » Why Value Stocks Beat Growth Stocks in Q1

Why Value Stocks Beat Growth Stocks in Q1

Value stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) beat growth stocks in the first quarter.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Value stocks outperformed growth stocks in the first quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the tech and growth heavy NASDAQ fell about 7.5%, while the value-oriented Dow Jones Industrial Average fell only 3.5%. Depending on how you look at it, the NASDAQ could be said to have some value plays in it. Some tech stocks were getting pretty beaten down, even before this year’s selloff. But generally speaking, “traditional” value stocks (banks, energy, utilities) did better than growth stocks in Q1. In this article, I will explore some reasons why that happened.

Oil rallied

One of the big factors that contributed to value stocks’ outperformance in Q1 was the oil rally. For the first 60 days of the quarter, oil prices were very strong. This led to equally strong gains in energy stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). Suncor is a classic value stock, trading at just 1.6 times sales and 1.7 times book value.

Like most energy companies, it makes more money when the price of oil is strong. In the fourth quarter, it earned $1.55 billion compared to a loss in the same quarter a year before. That was in no small part thanks to the relatively strong oil prices seen in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, the oil prices went even higher than those seen in Q4. So, investors bid up SU stock in expectation of strong earnings.

Interest rates took a bite out of growth

Another factor that may have led to value stocks outperforming tech stocks was rising interest rates. Higher interest rates are generally worse for growth stocks than value stocks. All assets lose value when rates go up, but higher-growth assets lose much more in percentage terms. As a result, tech stocks and other growth names tend to fall a lot during rate-hiking periods — value names much less so.

There are even some value stocks that can actively profit off of interest rate hikes. Banks, for example, can charge higher rates on their own loans when interest rates rise. This fact led to some bullishness in banks earlier in the year. Today, however, the yield curve is inverting, which has the opposite effect of overall higher interest rates. So, bank stocks have been showing some weakness for the last month or so.

Is the trend over?

It’s clear that value stocks had a comparatively good run in the first quarter. The question is, will this trend continue? The Fed conducted its first interest rate hike of the year in March, and tech stocks rallied immediately after it was concluded. It doesn’t look like higher interest rates are taking much of a bite out of tech stocks now that they’re already happening. It may be that the tech crash we saw earlier in the year was stocks acting as a “leading indicator” and correcting before the rate hikes materialized. If that’s the case, then they may have some room to rise from this point onward.

I own a decent collection of both value and growth names. I have no immediate plans of selling any of them. In the end, what matters isn’t the “type” of stock you own; its quality and potential future return. Focus on that, and you should do well over the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: New Highs Ahead for 2022?

| Joey Frenette

Air Canada (TSX:AC) could face upside as capacity looks to increase ahead of a continuation of the economic recovery from…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 TSX Crypto Stock With 117% Return Potential Is in Hot Water

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX crypto stock could tank further as U.S. regulators crack down on the company’s crypto interest offering.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Buy in April

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian companies are some of the cheapest and most attractive stocks to buy for your portfolio in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive Income Stocks to Buy for $350 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fight back all the noise and buy up these three passive income stocks that can bring in thousands in annual…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Investing

RRSP Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Create Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have made some RRSP investors rich.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Investing

2 Cheap ETFs for a Growth-Focused TFSA

| Joey Frenette

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF (TSX:ESGA) and another Canadian ETF can help investors beat the TSX in 2022…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors looking for top value stocks may want to consider Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN).

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Double Your Money: 1 Health Care Stock Is an Absolute Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A health care stock should be in your buy list today if you want to double your money in 2022.

Read more »