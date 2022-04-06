Gold and Energy Stocks: 2 Top Picks to Buy Now!

With gold and energy being two of the best sectors to find stocks today, here are some of the best Canadian stocks.

In the current market environment, it can be hard to wrap your head around all the moving pieces. Several factors are impacting stocks and the economy, making it even more important to make sure you buy the top stocks possible.

And if you are looking for top stocks to buy now, gold and energy companies are some of the best to consider. When you can find a high-quality company that can capitalize on the current opportunity, it’s an investment you can commit to for years.

So if you’re looking for top stocks to buy now, here are two top picks from the energy and gold industries.

One of the best energy stocks to consider today

There’s no question that energy stocks are some of the best to buy now and that there are several top picks to consider. However, in addition to the current environment, we also want to make sure we’re buying stocks for the long haul as well.

That’s why one of the top stocks I’d recommend investors look to buy now is a company like Peyto Exploration and Development (TSX:PEY).

Peyto has a lot going for it, which is why it’s one of the best energy stocks you can buy today. First off, it’s a natural gas producer, giving it tonnes of long-term potential. Natural gas is a crucial fossil fuel, as it’s much cleaner than oil and, of course, coal.

So natural gas will be around for some time as we embark on a decades-long transition to cleaner energy sources. This makes natural gas producers some of the best energy stocks to buy for the long haul.

In addition to being a natural gas producer, though, Peyto is also one of the lowest-cost producers in the industry. That means it’s a company you can have confidence owning for the long term as it can remain profitable longer than its peers when prices are falling.

Not to mention it’s extremely well managed and pays an attractive dividend that currently yields 4.25%. And that dividend was only reinstated in the last six months, so you know that it’s safe.

One of the top Canadian stocks to buy now

In addition to energy stocks, gold is another asset you may want exposure to, especially in this uncertain market environment. And while, like energy, there are several top Canadian stocks to buy, one of the very best is another low-cost producer, B2Gold (TSX:BTO)(NYSEMKT:BTG).

B2Gold is one of the best Canadian gold stocks to buy for several reasons. First off, like Peyto, because it’s a low-cost producer, it’s a safe stock to own long-term.

B2Gold would be able to remain profitable for longer than many of its peers if gold prices were to fall. This is crucial because if enough of its peers aren’t profitable, they will suspend operations. This would result in a shortage of gold, and the price would inevitably rebound.

So the fact that B2gold is a low-cost producer gives it a tonne of advantages. In addition, its margins can expand considerably when the price of gold is rising.

However, B2Gold also has exceptional financials, it has negative net debt, and it’s been growing its operations consistently for years. It also pays one of the most attractive dividends of any gold stock, currently providing a yield of more than 3.6%.

So if you’re looking for the best Canadian stocks to buy now, B2Gold is a top pick to consider.