Home » Investing » 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Headed for Ultimate Returns in 2022

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Headed for Ultimate Returns in 2022

If you want growth stocks, these can provide it not just for this year, but perhaps years and decades to come. And each still offers dividends!

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks have gotten a bad rap in the beginning of 2022. Many fell to 52-week lows as Motley Fool investors and others looked for stable returns from passive income stocks. However, not all growth stocks are created equal.

In fact, this year there are growth stocks that should see massive returns in 2022. So let’s look at three you may want to consider today.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN) recently received a boost from one analyst recommending the company for solid performance in 2022. There were several reasons behind this. Waste Connections isn’t affected by inflation or supply-chain risks, it was durable even during the pandemic, and it continues to grow through acquisitions and investments.

Therefore, Waste Connections is a safe, solid company among growth stocks for Motley Fool investors. Furthermore, it offers a dividend of 0.67% as of writing. While I wouldn’t call it valuable at these levels, it certainly is bound for more growth as a protection against inflation. Especially with a consensus target price of $191 as of writing.

Shares are up 25% in the last year, compared to 13% for the TSX.

DRI Healthcare Trust

Another research report came out for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX:DHT.UN), touting the company as a strong buy for both passive income and among growth stocks. While other health care companies focus in on biotech or pharma, which come with risk, DRI instead acquires royalties on medical products that have “significant life-saving potential.”

It’s the diversified portfolio as well that allows the company to offer such a strong dividend and growth trajectory for Motley Fool investors. It can provide consistent cash flow, while still looking for further opportunities to bring in more royalties. All while receiving a 4.37% dividend yield, with analysts projecting the company to perhaps double in the next year.

Shares are down 24% in the last year.

BRP

Finally, analysts are also bullish about the future of BRP (TSX:DOO)(NASDAQ:DOOO), and believe it’s one of the growth stocks that could double in the future. This could happen if it merely returned to its historical performance. This comes from a variety of catalysts coming together to create the potential compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of between 7% to 10% in the next few years.

A new See-Doo Switch could generate $600 million in revenue per year in the next few years, management stated recently. Furthermore, its Ghost boating project once unveiled this spring should hep the company reach its $1 billion in revenue target for 2025. Finally, entering the motorcycle segment should result in $500 million in annual revenue. Yet it remains at a discount compared to this growth potential, trading at 11.2 times earnings, with a $137 target.

Shares of BRP are down 5% in the last year, compared to the 13% among growth stocks on the TSX.

Foolish takeaway

These three growth stocks have substantial opportunity in the next year, and beyond. Each is in an industry with sustainable growth, with analysts boosting targets across the board. For Motley Fool investors wanting growth in their portfolio, I would certainly consider these.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

XIU vs HXT: Which Index ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada’s two most popular ETFs for tracking the S&P/TSX 60 go head-to-head.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Stocks for Beginners

Starting a TFSA? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Buy

| Jed Lloren

Are you having trouble deciding which stocks to include in your new TFSA? Here are three stocks to help you…

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’ve got a long-term time horizon, these three growth stocks should be on your radar in April.

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

Gen Z and Millennial Investors: 3 Canadian Stocks to See You to Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gen Z and millennial investors are some of the best at checking in on their finances, but are they still…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Stocks for Beginners

2 Defensive Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock is an intriguing dividend growth bargain for those fearful of an economic slowdown in 2022.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

1 Top Canadian REIT Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why CAPREIT could be one of the best Canadian REIT stocks to buy now and…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Stocks for Beginners

Why goeasy Stock Fell Over 11% in the 1st Week of April

| Puja Tayal

goeasy (TSX:GSY) fell more than 11% this month, as Canada's central bank and the U.S. Fed increased interest rates. Should…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Could Serve as the Foundation for Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that you could build a portfolio around? Here are three top picks!

Read more »