5 Canadian Stocks to Buy if You Want Instant Income

These five TSX income picks aim to pay you right away, mixing high yields with business models built to keep distributions flowing.

If you want instant income, focus on stocks that already pay generous distributions today, not ones that might start paying more someday. The sweet spot is a mix of yield, stability, and room to keep paying. So let’s look at some Canadian stocks offering just that.

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EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) owns a mix of aviation and manufacturing businesses, which gives it more personality than the average income stock. In 2025, it posted record revenue of $3.3 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $754 million, and free cash flow of $541 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 21% to $3.74.

It also expanded its Air Canada agreement and announced the Mach2 acquisition, which gives it more room to grow. The dividend yield sits around 2.6%, so this one is not the highest yielder here. Still, the business keeps expanding, and that mix of income plus growth makes it a nice fit for investors who want their payouts to have some muscle behind them.

BPF

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) earns royalty income from Boston Pizza restaurant sales, so investors get exposure to consumer spending without dealing with day-to-day restaurant operations. In 2025, franchise sales hit a record $976.3 million, same-restaurant sales rose 4.7%, and operating cash flow climbed to $39.7 million.

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Better yet, management lifted the monthly distribution by 3.3% in April 2026. The units recently yielded about 5.9%, which is the kind of number income investors notice immediately. The risk is obvious: if consumers pull back, restaurant sales can soften. But right now, the brand is still producing steady royalty cash.

CRT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) owns a large portfolio anchored by Canadian Tire properties, which gives it a dependable tenant base and a pretty predictable rent stream. In 2025, it invested about $235 million, added nearly 900,000 square feet, and reported net operating income (NOI) growth of 4.6% for the year, while adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose 2.8%.

Its development pipeline still looks healthy, with about $329 million committed and most of it already pre-leased. Units recently yielded roughly 5.4%, which looks attractive for a dividend stock with a relatively conservative payout profile.

CSH

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) runs seniors housing communities, and that gives it a long-term tailwind as Canada’s population ages. In 2025, property revenue jumped 34.9% to reflect stronger operations, FFO rose 40.8% to $278 million, and same-property occupancy ended the year at 95.2%. It also increased distributions heading into 2026.

The units yield just under 3%, so this is not your highest-income option today. But improving occupancy, better margins, and demographic demand could mean better income growth ahead.

VITL

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN), formerly NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, owns healthcare real estate and recently completed its rebrand and ticker change to VITL.UN. In 2025, revenue from investment properties reached $422.5 million, same-property NOI rose 3.1%, and FFO excluding accelerated financing charges came in at $0.45 per unit.

The dividend stock also kept announcing monthly distributions after the name change. Units recently traded with a yield around 6.3%, so the income arrives right away. The catch is that the payout ratio still looks elevated, which means this one carries more risk than the others.

Bottom line

Put it all together, and these five dividend stocks offer different ways to get paid now. Even $7,000 in each can bring in ample income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BPF.UN $25.30 276 $1.49 $411.24 Monthly $6,982.80 CRT.UN $17.72 395 $0.95 $375.25 Monthly $6,999.40 VITL.UN $5.78 1211 $0.36 $435.96 Monthly $6,999.58 CSH.UN $21.30 328 $0.62 $203.36 Monthly $6,986.40 EIF $104.51 66 $2.76 $182.16 Monthly $6,897.66

If instant income is the goal, you don’t need to overcomplicate it. You just need businesses that can keep sending cash your way and still have enough strength left to do it again next month.