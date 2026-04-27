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5 Canadian Stocks to Buy if You Want Instant Income

These five TSX income picks aim to pay you right away, mixing high yields with business models built to keep distributions flowing.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Exchange Income offers a lower yield but stronger growth, backed by record cash flow and acquisitions.
  • Boston Pizza Royalties and CT REIT both pay high yields from predictable royalty and rent streams tied to big Canadian brands.
  • Chartwell adds senior-housing cash flow with improving occupancy, while VITL offers the highest yield but more payout risk.
10 stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

If you want instant income, focus on stocks that already pay generous distributions today, not ones that might start paying more someday. The sweet spot is a mix of yield, stability, and room to keep paying. So let’s look at some Canadian stocks offering just that.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

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EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) owns a mix of aviation and manufacturing businesses, which gives it more personality than the average income stock. In 2025, it posted record revenue of $3.3 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $754 million, and free cash flow of $541 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 21% to $3.74.

It also expanded its Air Canada agreement and announced the Mach2 acquisition, which gives it more room to grow. The dividend yield sits around 2.6%, so this one is not the highest yielder here. Still, the business keeps expanding, and that mix of income plus growth makes it a nice fit for investors who want their payouts to have some muscle behind them.

BPF

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) earns royalty income from Boston Pizza restaurant sales, so investors get exposure to consumer spending without dealing with day-to-day restaurant operations. In 2025, franchise sales hit a record $976.3 million, same-restaurant sales rose 4.7%, and operating cash flow climbed to $39.7 million.

Better yet, management lifted the monthly distribution by 3.3% in April 2026. The units recently yielded about 5.9%, which is the kind of number income investors notice immediately. The risk is obvious: if consumers pull back, restaurant sales can soften. But right now, the brand is still producing steady royalty cash.

CRT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) owns a large portfolio anchored by Canadian Tire properties, which gives it a dependable tenant base and a pretty predictable rent stream. In 2025, it invested about $235 million, added nearly 900,000 square feet, and reported net operating income (NOI) growth of 4.6% for the year, while adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose 2.8%.

Its development pipeline still looks healthy, with about $329 million committed and most of it already pre-leased. Units recently yielded roughly 5.4%, which looks attractive for a dividend stock with a relatively conservative payout profile.

CSH

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) runs seniors housing communities, and that gives it a long-term tailwind as Canada’s population ages. In 2025, property revenue jumped 34.9% to reflect stronger operations, FFO rose 40.8% to $278 million, and same-property occupancy ended the year at 95.2%. It also increased distributions heading into 2026.

The units yield just under 3%, so this is not your highest-income option today. But improving occupancy, better margins, and demographic demand could mean better income growth ahead.

VITL

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN), formerly NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, owns healthcare real estate and recently completed its rebrand and ticker change to VITL.UN. In 2025, revenue from investment properties reached $422.5 million, same-property NOI rose 3.1%, and FFO excluding accelerated financing charges came in at $0.45 per unit.

The dividend stock also kept announcing monthly distributions after the name change. Units recently traded with a yield around 6.3%, so the income arrives right away. The catch is that the payout ratio still looks elevated, which means this one carries more risk than the others.

Bottom line

Put it all together, and these five dividend stocks offer different ways to get paid now. Even $7,000 in each can bring in ample income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BPF.UN$25.30276$1.49$411.24Monthly$6,982.80
CRT.UN$17.72395$0.95$375.25Monthly$6,999.40
VITL.UN$5.781211$0.36$435.96Monthly$6,999.58
CSH.UN$21.30328$0.62$203.36Monthly$6,986.40
EIF$104.5166$2.76$182.16Monthly$6,897.66

If instant income is the goal, you don’t need to overcomplicate it. You just need businesses that can keep sending cash your way and still have enough strength left to do it again next month.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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