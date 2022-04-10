Home » Investing » 2 High-Growth Stocks That Are on Sale

2 High-Growth Stocks That Are on Sale

These two discounted growth stocks should be at the top of your watch list in April.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in a growth stock that’s trading at a significant discount is not easy. There’s a very real risk that shares will continue to drop after you’ve made your purchase. It’s completely normal to feel the need to try to time the market and buy at the bottom. Timing the market, though, is much easier said than done.

Investing for the long term

If you’ve got a long-term time horizon, there’s no need to attempt to time the market. Instead of trying to find the right price to buy at, I’d urge investors to instead focus on finding the right company to buy. 

Once you’ve found the right company, the hard work is done. After that, all you need to do is be patient and hold on to your shares.

Here are two top growth stocks that are both trading at discounts today. If you’re willing to be patient, I’d have the two companies at the top of your watch list right now.

Growth stock #1: goeasy

There haven’t been many better buying opportunities than this for goeasy (TSX:GSY) over the past decade. Shares of the growth stock have quietly returned more than 1,500% to its shareholders since 2012. Needless to say, it’s been a market-crushing performer.

Growth has slowed in recent years, but goeasy continues to be a perennial market beater. Shares are up over 300% over the past five years. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has returned less than 50%.

Alongside many other growth stocks, shares of goeasy have been trending downwards for most of the past six months. The stock is currently trading more than 30% below 52-week highs.

goeasy has an impressive track record of outperforming the market that I’m betting won’t slow down anytime soon. This is a discount that growth investors will not want to miss.

Growth stock #2: Shopify

As a Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) shareholder, I’ve already added to my position several times this year. I’ll admit that it is unsettling to watch the tech stock continue to drop as I add more shares to my position. But since I plan on holding on to these shares for decades to come, I’m not at all worried about how the stock will perform in the coming months.

Canada’s largest tech company has seen its share price get slashed in recent months. The tech stock is currently trading close to 60% below all-time highs set in November 2021.

For a company valued as richly as Shopify, volatility should be expected. But a 50% drop in a span of fewer than six months is not easy to endure, even for the most seasoned investors.

Despite trading at a significant discount today, Shopify is far from a value stock. Shares are still trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 20. It’s far cheaper than its nosebleed valuations from half a year ago, but this is still an expensive stock.

Shopify has been considered an expensive stock ever since it went public. But long-term shareholders are well aware that the steep price of admission has certainly been worth it. And with the business continuing to gain market share in the massive e-commerce space, I’m perfectly fine paying a premium to own this top growth stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka owns Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

Alimentation Couche-Tard: A Momentum Stock Worth Chasing

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) just broke out to a new all-time high, but it may not be too late to chase…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Growth Stocks Investors Can Buy for Less Than $50

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The recent volatility in the market has created lots of buying opportunities. Here are two top growth stocks that are…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Nutrien Inc. is among the growth stocks to buy now that have strong growth histories and a sustainable long-term growth…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Easiest Way to Grow Your Capital? Buy the Best Canadian Stocks and Wait

| Daniel Da Costa

Finding the highest-quality Canadian stocks to buy and hold for years is the best strategy to consider if you want…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Stocks for Beginners

The Top 2 Canadian Money Market ETFs to Buy for a Safe Investment Portfolio

| Tony Dong

Bonds aren't doing too great in 2022. Here are some alternatives to keep you in the green.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

Warren Buffett Advice: 3 Tips for New Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're new to investing and just starting to learn about putting your money to work, here are three crucial…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

VDY vs XEI: Which High Dividend ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada’s two most popular high-yield dividend ETFs go head-to-head.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Headed for Ultimate Returns in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want growth stocks, these can provide it not just for this year, but perhaps years and decades to…

Read more »