Better Buy: TD Bank or Scotiabank?

If you want dividends, bank stocks can be the best. But which is the better buy depends on your risk tolerance.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
When it comes to the Big Six Banks, some of the most popular for their diversification are Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), better known as Scotiabank. Both have expanded into markets outside Canada, providing more growth opportunities. But, which is the better buy today? Let’s look them over.

Case for TD stock

When it comes to stability, TD stock is certainly one to consider. TD Bank has historically demonstrated strong financial performance, with consistent revenue growth and profitability. The bank operates in various segments, including retail banking, wholesale banking, and wealth management. This diversification can help mitigate risks associated with any single sector or market.

TD stock is also one of the largest banks in Canada and has a significant presence in the United States. The Canadian and US economies, where TD Bank operates, have historically been stable and shown resilience. A favourable economic environment can support the growth of financial institutions like TD Bank.

That being said, TD stock’s performance is closely tied to the health of the economy. Economic downturns can lead to decreased consumer spending, increased loan defaults, and reduced demand for financial services, all of which can negatively impact the bank’s profitability. Furthermore, a rising interest rate environment can lead to higher borrowing costs and lower demand for loans, while a declining interest rate environment can compress net interest margins, affecting profitability.

Case for Scotiabank stock

Then there’s Scotiabank stock, which has some of the same issues as well as positive strengths, similar to TD stock. Scotiabank has a significant international presence, particularly in Latin America, with operations in over 50 countries. This global footprint provides geographic diversification and exposure to emerging markets, which can offer growth opportunities not available to banks with a primarily domestic focus.

Scotiabank stock also has a history of stable financial performance, with consistent revenue growth and profitability. Its diversified business lines, including retail banking, commercial banking, and wealth management, contribute to its resilience across different economic conditions. What’s more, Scotiabank’s significant presence in Latin America offers exposure to economies with strong growth potential. As these markets continue to develop and urbanize, there may be opportunities for Scotiabank to expand its customer base and grow its business.

However, that presence comes with drawbacks. While Scotiabank’s international presence, particularly in Latin America, offers growth opportunities, it also exposes the bank to risks associated with emerging markets. These risks include political instability, currency fluctuations, regulatory changes, and economic volatility, which can impact the bank’s profitability and financial performance. And it still operates with the same risks from rising interest rates and inflation.

Better buy?

If you’re looking for less risk from the immediate future, TD stock is the better buy here. It offers geographic diversification, but with lower geopolitical risks and is quite large, giving it security as well. Scotiabank stock, however, could be a strong long-term play from emerging markets. If you’re alright with more ups and downs, it could be a major winner in the years to come. In either case, these are strong bank stocks that offer strong dividends to boot!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

