Home » Investing » 3 REITs to Buy to Bypass Canada’s Housing Crisis

3 REITs to Buy to Bypass Canada’s Housing Crisis

REITs are some of the best providers of passive income, but only when that income is coming from revenue. These REITs have seen stellar growth, and aren’t related to the ongoing housing crisis.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle groceries retail

Image source: Getty Images

The housing crisis in Canada continues, with housing prices soaring to around $816,000 on average in 2022. It’s even higher when you look at urban centres such as Toronto and Vancouver. And it’s making some Motley Fool investors question whether real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a safe investment any more.

It’s a fair point. REITs have in the past been strong providers of solid returns and, of course, passive income. But with many slashing dividends during the pandemic, and a housing crisis continuing, the volatility raises some questions.

Luckily, there are three REITs I’d consider to be perfectly safe, and that aren’t involved in the housing crisis in any capacity. So let’s dive in.

Dream Industrial

One of the top REITs I would consider first is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). Dream is in the industrial sector, which includes warehouses for storage or assembly. These low-maintenance buildings boomed during the pandemic, and won’t fall to the wayside afterwards. The rise of e-commerce created an opportunity for these REITs to thrive, and Dream continues to do so.

Furthermore, Dream offers investors a diverse portfolio with investments not just in North America, but Europe as well. And as it continues to grow through further purchases and acquisitions, revenue will continue to rise. That leads to more share growth, and of course passive income.

Dream industrial offers a 4.44% dividend yield as of writing, with shares up 13% in the last year.

NorthWest Healthcare

Another of the REITs outside the housing crisis is NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). This company focuses on health care properties, and has a global portfolio that continues to expand. Its properties include everything from hospitals and offices to parking garages. And it continues to acquire more spaces as the company experiences growth.

NorthWest was able to see an increase in its lease agreement renewals with lower interest rates, leading to an average lease of 14 years! After a record-setting quarter, the company expects even more growth. And that growth has been stable for the last few years as the company goes through major growth.

NorthWest offers a yield of 5.78% as of writing, with shares up 5.65% in the last year.

Slate Grocery

Finally, another company without involvement in the housing crisis is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). Grocery stores proved their worth during the pandemic, quite literally. And Slate REIT rode right along with these essential services. The company owns and operates U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. So you’re already right out of the Canadian market.

Not only does management believe long-term income will continue to be achieved, but it’s also expanding. The company recently accelerated its growth portfolio, and is now looking for valuable acquisitions to create more income for its investors.

Slate REIT offers a dividend yield of 6.57%, with shares up 36% in the last year.

Foolish takeaway

REITs are some of the best ways to bring in passive income. But not every REIT is built the same. Canada continues to see a housing crisis with no clear end in sight. These REITs can provide investors with some stability and growth not just now, but for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy to Make Money in Your Sleep

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Dividend Aristocrats are some of the best Canadian stocks you can buy.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How to Earn $250/Month in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can weather the challenges and consistently boost their shareholders’ returns through dividend payments.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks Canadians Can Buy in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can gain exposure to the relatively stable real estate sector by purchasing stocks of Equitable Group and MCAN Mortgage.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks for Easy Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield dividend stocks are the best options if want to earn easy passive income in 2022 and beyond.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 3 Years

| Kay Ng

Check out these two cheap Canadian growth stocks. They could potentially double your money from current levels over the next…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $40,000 RRSP Into $1.68 Million

| Andrew Walker

Here's how RRSP investors can turn modest initial investments into large savings for retirement.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian REITs for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to be a lazy landlord? Here are three of Canada's best real estate investment trusts (REITs) that you can…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

19% Home Price Growth: Will a Foreign Ownership Ban Reduce it?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The proposed foreign ownership ban will reduce competition among homebuyers, but it might not be enough to bring down home…

Read more »