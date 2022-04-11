Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Don’t Ignore This Energy Stock’s Small Dividend

Don’t Ignore This Energy Stock’s Small Dividend

Here’s why Enerplus (TSX:ERF)(NYSE:ERF) could be a top energy stock that most investors are overlooking right now in this environment.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Enerplus (TSX:ERF)(NYSE:ERF) develops and produces natural gas and crude oil assets in the U.S. and Canada. Most of the company’s oil production is derived from the Waterfloods and Williston basins, with the Marcellus region being responsible for a considerable part of its natural gas production. Accordingly, many investors view Enerplus as a mid-cap option in the energy sector.

However, this company also pays out a small but meaningful dividend. Currently, the company’s yield sits at around 1%.

Let’s dive into why investors may not want to overlook this dividend.

Looking at the big picture

Enerplus is certainly an interesting company to consider in the energy sector. Like other major producers, Enerplus stock has rallied in a big way of late, boosted by higher commodity prices. This stock is now back to pre-pandemic levels, trading around highs not seen since 2018.

That said, this company has also been delivering increasing dividends to shareholders. Now, Enerplus did start off of a very small base. However, the company has quadrupled its dividend payout over the past year. Those bullish on this company’s ability to generate cash flow growth may like the trajectory this company is on.

In addition to developing key energy assets, the company also has worked to acquire the right to use assets via royalties paid to mineral rights owners, government entities, and landowners. Accordingly, Enerplus’s growth profile remains unlimited relative to its ability to find projects.

Overall, the bull market in commodities appears strong. Despite a rather impressive downturn following the pandemic, improved supply and demand fundamentals has been the tide that’s brought all boats higher. Accordingly, investors looking for exposure to this space may be looking for mid-cap options with better upside. I think one such option is Enerplus, which is trading at only 14 times earnings.

Bottom line

Investors looking at the energy space, in Canada or around the world, have a wide array of options to consider. In this regard, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why Enerplus may fit within many investor portfolios.

However, the company’s aggressive dividend-growth strategy is something I’ve got my eye on. Any company that grows its dividend four-fold in the matter of the year is one I want to watch. That’s because there’s likely more where that came from. Cash flows are surging in this space.

Indeed, energy prices may be unsustainably high. Perhaps a recession is around the corner, as indicated by the recent yield curve inversion. That’s a risk all investors need to deal with right now.

However, in the energy space, I like companies with improving balance sheet and increasing dividends over time. Enerplus is certainly an intriguing option for investors in this regard.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Suncor Eyes Growth With Key Transition

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why energy investors seeking growth may want to consider Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), given the company's strategic growth shift.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Energy Stocks

Analyst Hikes Growth Potential for Cameco Stock by 67%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) stock recently received an upgrade, with a shift towards nuclear power leaving the potential for immense growth.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why Oil Stocks in Canada Are Popping

| Adam Othman

Canadian oil stocks are rising, and several possible factors could make them even more attractive investments for TSX investors.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Remains 1 of My Top Picks

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors looking for defensive value may want to consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Long-Term Investors: 4 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Daniel Da Costa

Energy stocks are some of the best stocks to buy right now given all the tailwinds the industry is seeing.…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Enbridge or Suncor Energy Stock for Retirement Income?

| Andrew Walker

Dividend investors in search of above-average yields and distribution growth are moving back into the energy sector.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks Yielding Up to 6.5%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Freehold Royalties and Peyto Exploration are two energy stocks to buy for oil and gas exposure - they're top dividend…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

2 Hot Oil Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Robin Brown

Canadian oil stocks recently pulled back, but here are two hot TSX stocks I would pick up for 2022 and…

Read more »