Home » Investing » If You Like Enbridge Stock, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

Do you like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock for its dividend but not the share growth? Consider these two top monthly payers instead.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Enbridge (TSX: ENB) has historically been an attractive stock for investors due to its high dividend yield. As of writing, Enbridge offers a substantial dividend yield of approximately 7.38%, making it one of the top choices for income-focused investors. 

The company’s consistent dividend payouts, supported by its strong cash flow from operations, have been a key factor in attracting investors.

Yet it hasn’t been the best in terms of performance. So, if you’re worried about the company’s future, there could be some other stocks to consider instead.

A top dividend stock

Enbridge’s business model, centred on its extensive pipeline network, provides stable and predictable cash flows. This stability is crucial for maintaining and potentially increasing dividend payments over time. Additionally, Enbridge’s strategic investments in renewable energy projects signal a forward-looking approach, potentially increasing long-term growth and sustainability.

Analysts have highlighted that Enbridge’s diversified portfolio, which includes oil, natural gas, and renewable energy assets, helps mitigate risks associated with commodity price volatility. The company’s focus on expanding its infrastructure to support North America’s energy needs further strengthens its position in the market.

Despite some challenges, including regulatory hurdles and environmental concerns, Enbridge’s robust financial performance and commitment to returning capital to shareholders make it a compelling choice for dividend-seeking investors. But if you’ve been a fan of the stock in the past, there are others you should consider as well.

Northland Power

If investors appreciate Enbridge for its high dividend yield and stable income, they should consider Northland Power (TSX:NPI) as a promising alternative. Northland Power, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, offers a dividend yield of 4.99% as of writing. This is supported by its robust portfolio of renewable energy projects, including offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, and battery energy storage systems.

With approximately 12 gigawatts of potential capacity in various stages of development, Northland Power is poised for significant growth. The company’s strategic investments in renewable energy projects ensure long-term sustainability and expansion.

Northland Power has a diversified and growing portfolio of renewable energy assets across the globe. This includes major projects in Poland, Taiwan, New York, Alberta, and Scotland. This diversification reduces risk and positions the company well in the accelerating global transition to clean energy.

Pembina Pipeline

Another stock to consider beyond Enbridge is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). Pembina Pipeline, a prominent player in the energy transportation and midstream services sector, offers a substantial dividend yield of 5.35%, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Pembina’s diversified portfolio includes extensive pipeline networks, natural gas processing facilities, and strategic joint ventures. The recent acquisition of a 50% stake in Whitecap Resources’s Kaybob complex supports future infrastructure development in Alberta. This enhances Pembina’s growth prospects and asset base.

Pembina has shown strong financial metrics, with a market capitalization of approximately $29.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The company’s stable earnings and cash flow from operations ensure it can maintain and potentially increase its dividend payouts. Despite some quarterly earnings fluctuations, Pembina’s long-term financial health remains robust.

Bottom line

So, for investors who value Enbridge for its dividend yield and stability but are looking to diversify within the energy sector, Pembina Pipeline and NPI stock offer compelling alternatives. The strong dividend, diversified portfolio, and strategic growth initiatives make both an attractive addition to an income-focused investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

