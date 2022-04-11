Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Suncor Eyes Growth With Key Transition

Suncor Eyes Growth With Key Transition

Here’s why energy investors seeking growth may want to consider Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), given the company’s strategic growth shift.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a leading integrated Canadian energy company. Of course, given the rather impressive rise we’ve seen in oil and gas prices, this company’s stock has done well. However, many investors may be leery of investing in any energy stock at these levels.

Currently, Suncor stock remains within 10% of its all-time high. Investors appear to like this company’s balance sheet as well as growth prospects, as North American energy security comes into focus to a greater degree. Previously, ESG concerns and plummeting energy prices had hurt Suncor stock significantly.

Let’s dive into one key catalyst that could continue to entice investors to consider Suncor at these levels.

Focus shifts from wind and solar assets to hydrogen and renewable fuels

Many investors may know that Suncor is an absolute energy behemoth. With more than 30,000 employees and oil sands, offshore oil and gas, and other fossil fuel production-related businesses at its core, Suncor has been a top Canadian producer for some time. To boot, this company has an extensive retail distribution network for fuels, providing a vertically integrated business model many like.

However, Suncor is also a company that’s invested heavily in green energy. The company’s electric highway of fast-charging EV stations is one example. Additionally, the company has put a significant amount of effort into developing wind and solar assets in the past.

Those days appear to be coming to an end. This Calgary-based energy company recently announced that it would be shifting toward hydrogen and renewable fuels, instead of pursing its wind and solar strategy. The company still aims to have net-zero emissions by 2025. However, how the company plans to get there has changed.

This strategic shift appears to be underway due to the changing fundamentals of these core businesses. The company believes it can accelerate commercial-scale deployment of carbon-capture technology to lower emission units faster going this route. Fair enough.

Additionally, Suncor announced a world-class hydrogen project in Alberta as a way to reach its goals. This hydrogen plant, alongside next-generation renewable fuel technology, is the driver Suncor believes could take this company to the next level.

Bottom line

In 2021, Suncor Energy returned $3.9 billion to its shareholders. This included $1.6 billion in dividends paid and $2.3 billion in share repurchases. Additionally, the company announced a dividend increase in Q4 2021.

Overall, Suncor’s fundamentals appear strong. Additionally, this company’s strategic shift in terms of growth may be enticing to those looking for realistic ESG change. Accordingly, Suncor stock remains one of the best options for energy investors today, in my view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Energy Stocks

Analyst Hikes Growth Potential for Cameco Stock by 67%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) stock recently received an upgrade, with a shift towards nuclear power leaving the potential for immense growth.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why Oil Stocks in Canada Are Popping

| Adam Othman

Canadian oil stocks are rising, and several possible factors could make them even more attractive investments for TSX investors.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Remains 1 of My Top Picks

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors looking for defensive value may want to consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Long-Term Investors: 4 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Daniel Da Costa

Energy stocks are some of the best stocks to buy right now given all the tailwinds the industry is seeing.…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Enbridge or Suncor Energy Stock for Retirement Income?

| Andrew Walker

Dividend investors in search of above-average yields and distribution growth are moving back into the energy sector.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks Yielding Up to 6.5%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Freehold Royalties and Peyto Exploration are two energy stocks to buy for oil and gas exposure - they're top dividend…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

2 Hot Oil Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Robin Brown

Canadian oil stocks recently pulled back, but here are two hot TSX stocks I would pick up for 2022 and…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Suncor: My Top Energy Stock to Buy as Oil Surges Further

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock looks like a great value for Canadian investors light on energy stocks amid recent strength.

Read more »