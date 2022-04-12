Home » Investing » 4 Top Dividend Stocks That Yield up to 5.9%

4 Top Dividend Stocks That Yield up to 5.9%

High inflation should keep Canadians interested in top dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) today.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 83 points on April 11. Canadian markets have encountered some turbulence ahead of the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) next big rate decision. Indeed, analysts and experts expect that the BoC will move forward with a 50-basis point interest rate hike this week. Policymakers hope that these moves will work to temper soaring inflation rates.

In the meantime, Canadian investors should still target dividend stocks that possess yields that can compete with high CPI. Today, I want to look at four dividend stocks that fit the bill. Let’s jump in.

This top dividend stock offers great value right now

In the beginning of 2022, I’d discussed why Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) had gained momentum in the new year. This top insurance and financial services company has put together a solid recovery in recent quarters. Shares of this dividend stock have climbed 8.1% in 2022 as of close on April 11.

Manulife released its 2021 results on February 9, 2022. The company posted core earnings growth of 26% to $6.5 billion for the full year. Meanwhile, APE sales increased 13% to $6.1 billion. This dividend stock possesses a very attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.6. It offers a quarterly distribution of $0.33 per share, which represents a 4.9% yield.

Here’s another highly dependable income-yielding equity

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) is the second dividend stock I’d look to snatch up in this climate. This Winnipeg-based company is also engaged in the insurance and financial services space. Its shares have dropped 1.5% in the year-to-date period. The stock is still up 7.5% from the previous year.

In 2021, Great-West delivered net earnings of $3.12 billion — up from $2.94 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, diluted net earnings per common share rose to $3.36 over $3.17 in the prior year. The company delivered base earnings growth in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

This dividend stock last had a favourable P/E ratio of 11. Great-West announced a quarterly dividend of $0.49 in its most recent report. That represents a strong 5.2% yield.

Investors may also want to target REITs in April

We are going to take a little detour with Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). This real estate investment trust (REIT) offers exposure to a global portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. Its shares have moved up marginally in the year-to-date period.

Beyond its very solid earnings, Northwest has continued to provide stability and attractive income. Northwest last paid out a monthly dividend of $0.067 per share, representing a very strong 5.8% yield.

One more super dividend stock to target today

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is the fourth and final dividend stock I’d suggest investors pick up in this environment. Back in late 2020, I’d discussed why this dividend heavyweight was worth holding for the long haul. Shares of Enbridge have increased 17% so far in 2022.

This top energy company delivered adjusted earnings of $5.6 billion, or $2.76 per common share, in 2021 — up from $4.9 billion, or $2.42 per common share, in the previous year. Distributable cash flow (DCF) per share hit $4.96 compared to $4.67 in 2020. Enbridge possesses a very solid P/E ratio of 20. Better yet, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a 5.9% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Hold for Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in building a source of passive income? Here are three TSX dividend stocks that can help you…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Investing

4 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors don’t need to hesitate about starting a position in any one of these four growth stocks today.

Read more »

investment research
Investing

Ready or Not: Rate Hikes Are Coming. Here’s How to Play Them

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) stock looks dirt cheap amid rate hikes after falling into correction on the back of…

Read more »

Community homes
Investing

2 Top Canadian Real Estate Stocks

| Andrew Walker

Investors looking to get real estate exposure have some interesting Canadian stocks to consider.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Stocks for Beginners

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock: 5 Must-Know Facts!

| Kay Ng

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a good business to own in a long-term portfolio. The growth stock is fairly valued now.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock has slipped to start 2022, as the promise of interest rate hikes has rattled the financial…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

New TFSA Investors: 2 Top Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Dividend investors focused on passive income are searching for stocks that will deliver generous payout increases in the the next…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

With or Without a Surtax: 2 Big Bank Stocks to Own in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite the new tax measure, or surtax, on profitable financial institutions, two big bank stocks remain ideal anchors for TFSA…

Read more »