Member Login
Home » Investing » How Bombardier Stock Gained 8% Last Month

How Bombardier Stock Gained 8% Last Month

Bombardier rallied in April and continues to rally in May as the market adjusts its expectations higher off of continued strong results.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph

Image source: Getty Images

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B) has seen it all. Success, failure, and everything in-between. Today, Bombardier’s stock price is rallying big as revenue, backlog, and cash flows are all rising significantly. In fact, it’s up 8% last month, an additional 17% so far in May.

Why is this happening?

Bombardier gets its act together

As a leading global aircraft supplier, Bombardier’s clients include businesses, governments, and airliners, as well as militaries. In the past, the company ran into trouble as it was plagued by missed deliveries, inefficient operations, and financial and operational blunders. This hurt Bombardier’s reputation, and its financial performance alike, sending the stock below $25 in 2016.

But things have changed since then, with a new management team, and a better way of doing business – better control of the supply chain, as well inventory and production. And this transformation is the underlying reason behind Bombardier stock’s stellar performance in April and even in recent years.

First quarter results beat expectations

Bombardier has been executing above expectations in recent years, and this has continued into this year. This is evidenced by Bombardier’s first quarter results released on May 1st. For example, earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.36 versus expectations that were calling for EPS of $0.28. This led to numerous analyst upgrades and target price increases. With target prices approaching $100, there’s significant upside to Bombardier stock.

In the quarter, Bombardier continued to benefit from strong demand, which showed up in the company’s backlog numbers. In fact, since the beginning of the year, the backlog increased by $700 million, or 5%, to $14.9 billion, as well the book-to-bill rose to 1.6. This means that more orders were received than filled. It’s an indication of strong demand and it bodes well for Bombardier. The company continues to see strong activity from large fleet operators, corporations, and individuals.

Blue skies ahead for Bombardier

Along with the better-than-expected first quarter, Bombardier is also benefitting from strong cash flows and a strong balance sheet. In 2023, the company’s free cash flow totalled $257 million. Importantly, Bombardier has accrued a significant amount ($12 billion) of losses and tax credits, which will bolster earnings growth for the next few years.

As management said, “Earnings growth is going to translate into almost 100% conversion into free cash flow as we move forward”. The benefit to Bombardier’s bottom line and the value creation from this is significant. The company is considering different options to use this excess free cash flow that they expect in the future.

Possible uses include debt deleveraging and share buybacks, as well as potential mergers and acquisitions. All of these options will create shareholder value.

Diversification offers many benefits

Finally, Bombardier is looking to diversify its revenue base beyond only aircraft production. Therefore, the company is focused on growing its defense, services, and certified-preowned segments. In the services business, for example, there’s a lot of room for growth.

The service business is already thriving as aircraft are aging and flying hours have been increasing. Both of these factors mean more maintenance work. Bombardier is focusing on this segment, which is a lower risk revenue source for the company.

The bottom line

Bombardier’s stock price has rallied significantly recently for the reasons discussed in this article. Yet, the stock still trades at a very attractive valuation of only 11 times 2025 expected EPS.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is showing signs of revival. However, this growth stock has the potential to give you market-beating returns.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Why Pet Valu Stock Fell on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pet Valu (TSX:PET) stock fell as the stock reported earnings that demonstrated slower growth and profitability during the first quarter.

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

Is Ballard Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ballard (TSX:BLDP) stock saw shares rise slightly on shrinking losses, but there is still a lot of work to be…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

How Retirees Can Use the TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income and Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces risk while boosting TFSA yield.

Read more »

Investing

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these two TSX stocks would be an excellent addition to your…

Read more »

5G chip
Tech Stocks

Forget the “Magnificent Seven”: 1 TSX Tech Stock to Buy Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are certainly impressive, but they're also pricey. Which is why this tech stock is a far…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

TSX Bargains: 2 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows (for Now)

| Joey Frenette

Cascades (TSX:CAS) and another top stock that long-term investors should look to for deeply-undervalued sales growth bounce-back potential.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Forget AI: 3 Bank Stocks to Buy Instead

| Andrew Button

Bank stocks like EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) are much cheaper than AI stocks, despite in many cases having comparable growth.

Read more »