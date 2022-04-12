Home » Investing » TD Bank Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?

TD Bank Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock has slipped to start 2022, as the promise of interest rate hikes has rattled the financial space.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
sad concerned deep in thought

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian bank stocks put together a banner year in 2021 after wading through a very challenging 2020. The top domestic financial institutions hugely benefited from a steep decline in provisions set aside for credit losses. Moreover, top banks were also bolstered by volume growth. Today, I want to zero in on TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock, the second-largest Canadian bank stock by market cap. Is it worth buying on the dip in April? Let’s jump in.

Why TD Bank stock has run into volatility in 2022

TD Bank stock has dropped 2.6% in 2022 as of close on April 11. Its shares are still up 15% in the year-over-year period. Investors anxiety has ramped up in the late winter and early spring of 2022. The Russia-Ukraine war sparked more instability in global energy markets. However, the promise of interest rate hikes is what is rattling markets right now.

Financial institutions and investors alike have gorged on historically low interest rates and broadly loose monetary policy over the past decade. Policymakers have been pushed into a corner due to soaring inflation. This may be the first aggressive and sustained rate-tightening cycle we have seen since the mid-2000s. That could spark instability, even for Canada’s strong banking giants.

Should investors be optimistic about TD and its peers?

This top bank released its first-quarter 2022 results on March 3. In Q1 2022, TD Bank reported adjusted net income of $3.83 billion, or $2.08 per share — up from $3.38 billion, or $1.83 per share, in the previous year.

The Canadian Retail segment posted net income of $2.25 billion — up 11% from the previous year. TD Bank’s Canadian Retail segment was powered by record revenues and lower provisions for credit losses (PCLs). This Canadian bank is renowned for its significant footprint in the United States, where it boasts one of the top retail banks.

TD Bank’s United States Retail segment delivered net income growth of 27% to $1.27 billion. Once again, this segment benefited from a big boost in revenue and a significant dip in PCLs.

A recent TD Economics report projected that this interest rate-hike cycle would be the fastest we have seen since 2005. The report urged caution from policymakers, as this sudden shift has the potential to seriously disrupt an economy that has been reliant on easy monetary policy for so long. In any case, TD Bank still looks very strong at the current juncture.

TD Bank: Should you buy or sell today?

TD Bank stock last possessed a price-to-earnings ratio of 12. That puts this bank stock in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. Moreover, this bank offers a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a 3.6% yield. There are choppy waters ahead of TD Bank and its competitors, as the Bank of Canada gears up for its biggest policy move in over 15 years. Cautious investors may want to remain on the sidelines, as markets still look overheated at this stage.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan owns TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

With or Without a Surtax: 2 Big Bank Stocks to Own in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite the new tax measure, or surtax, on profitable financial institutions, two big bank stocks remain ideal anchors for TFSA…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Bank Stocks

My New List of Top ETFs for April 2022

| Puja Tayal

ETF buying is a good way to get stock market returns without studying the intricacies of the market. Here’s my…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO): A Superb Growth and Income Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are few stocks on the market that can provide superb growth and income potential. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) can…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

1 TFSA Stock and 1 RRSP Stock Every Canadian Investor Should Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors seeking funds in the short and long term need to find the right TFSA stock and RRSP stock…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Banks Available at Attractive Valuations

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable environment and attractive valuations, I expect these two banking stocks to outperform over the next two years.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) Still a Good Dividend Stock to Start a TFSA Focused on Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank has historically been a great stock to own for passive income. Should new TFSA investors buy TD stock…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO): 1 of My Favourite Stocks to Buy as the Fed Hikes Rates

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is a value stock that could pay massive dividends, even if a 2023 recession is just…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock – Is the Flat Yield Curve a Threat?

| Andrew Button

Some say the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock might be threatened by a flat yield curve. Is it?

Read more »