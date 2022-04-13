Home » Investing » 3 Quality Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Inflation

3 Quality Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Inflation

Rising inflation won’t hinder the breakouts of three quality stocks with visible growth potentials in 2022 and beyond.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Investors tend to stray away from growth stocks and move to value stocks during periods of high inflation. However, there are exceptions to this usual sentiment. Rising inflation won’t stall the growth of Hardwoods Distribution (TSX:HDI), Hydro One Limited (TSX:H), and Quarterhill (TSX:QTRH).

You can take positions in the three quality stocks as their business outlooks aren’t as hazy or cloudy compared to other companies. Despite the current complex environment, they have growth drivers that can propel the stock and deliver superior returns to would-be investors.

Industrial

Hardwoods Distribution should be in your buy list, given the federal government’s focus on housing programs and housing construction over the next five years. The $803.14 million company supplies specialty building products in North America.

Management expects robust demand for its products and favourable selling prices in 2022, supported by strong fundamentals in end markets. The new federal budget in Canada calls for the creation of 100,000 houses in five years to address the massive housing shortage and the affordability crisis.

Likewise, leading indicators for the residential construction market in the U.S. remain very positive. Besides the strategic focus on acquisitions in core markets, management believes its platform is well-positioned to capture market share. It expects organic and acquisitions-based growth going forward.

Investors can earn two ways, from price appreciation and dividends. At $33.89 per share, the dividend yield is 1.40%. Market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $72.18, or a 113% return potential.

Utility

Hydro One is the largest electricity transmission and distribution provider in Ontario. The Ontario Energy Board will amend its transmission license as ordered by the Minister of Energy early this month. This $21 billion company will develop four new transmission lines in addition to one previous transmission designation.

Mark Poweska, Hydro One President and CEO, said, “With our long history of building transmission projects and our transmission reliability record, our resilient electricity network will meet the incredible growth in the region and attract new investments.”

Current Hydro One investors are up 7.93% year to date. At $35.23 per share, this large-cap utility stock pays a decent 3.01% dividend. More importantly, you’d be investing in a recession-proof stock given Hydro One’s highly regulated utility assets.

Technology

TSX’s technology sector continues to lag the 11 primary sectors thus far in 2022. Quarterhill underperforms year-to-date (-9.10%), although a breakout is imminent. The share price of $2.44 is a good entry point considering the $4.25 (+74.2%) high price target of analysts covering QTRH. Your overall return should be higher as this tech stock also pays a 2.17% dividend.

The $277.87 million company operates in the intelligent transportation system (ITS) industry and provides tolling and enforcement solutions. Wi-LAN, its subsidiary, is a leader in intellectual property licensing. Its most recent patent license agreements are with Kyocera and Apple.

Quarterhill President and CEO Bret Kidd said after the full-year 2021, “We believe there has never been a better time to be in ITS.” Because of multiple market tailwinds, the need for ITS, and user-funded infrastructure, expect a 15% CAGR for the industry in the coming years.

Business growth

One stock each from the industrial, utility, and technology sectors is a buying opportunity. Rising inflation won’t stall their business growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends QUARTERHILL. The Motley Fool recommends Apple and HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC.

More on Tech Stocks

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Canadians looking to retire early should have these three growth stocks at the top of their watch lists right now.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed: Why This Growth Stock Could Double

| Sneha Nahata

While Lightspeed is growing rapidly, its valuation is at multi-year low, representing a solid buying opportunity.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

2 High-Quality Software Stocks That Have Become Too Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Descartes Group (TSX:DSG) and another underrated Canadian software stock may be worth buying on recent weakness.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Could Double in 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Growth stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) have tremendous upside potential.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Top 2 Tech Stocks for April 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) should be on your radar in 2022.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

3 Sports Betting Stocks to “Bucket a Fortune”

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sports betting has arrived in Ontario, with major partnerships announced. But which is the best sports betting stock to consider?

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

What to Watch on the TSX Today

| Aditya Raghunath

The TSX is likely to move lower today, especially if inflation numbers for March 2022 are worse than expected.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That TFSA Investors Should Buy Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

TFSA investors searching for growth in their portfolios won’t want to pass up these discounted prices.

Read more »