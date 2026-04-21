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Telus vs. Rogers: 1 Canadian Telecom Stock I’d Buy Today

Rogers may not flash a 9% yield like TELUS, but its improving balance sheet and cheaper valuation look more compelling today.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • TELUS has a big yield and growth projects, but paused dividend growth and high leverage mean more waiting.
  • Rogers is integrating Shaw, paying down debt faster, and getting a boost from sports and media.
  • Rogers looks cheaper and steadier right now, with solid cash flow and fewer near-term worries.

Canada’s telecom market still runs like a tight three-player club, with BCE, Rogers (TSX:RCI.B), and TELUS (TSX:T) controlling most of the action. That can make the sector appealing, because scale, sticky customers, and recurring bills don’t go out of style. But if I’m skipping BCE after its recent volatility and focusing on just TELUS stock and Rogers, I’d lean toward Rogers today. TELUS stock has the bigger yield, but Rogers looks stronger on valuation, balance-sheet progress, and near-term execution.

young people stare at smartphones

Source: Getty Images

T

TELUS is still an easy business to like on paper. It has wireless, internet, and TV operations across Canada, plus healthcare and digital-services businesses that give it more growth angles than a plain telecom. Over the last year, management also pushed harder into artificial intelligence (AI) and software by moving to buy the remaining stake in Telus Digital for about $539 million. That gave investors another reminder that Telus wants to be seen as more than a phone and cable company.

The issue is that TELUS stock still asks investors for patience. In December 2025, TELUS stock paused its dividend growth program until the share price better reflects its growth prospects, and it also moved to step down its discounted DRIP. That was a practical choice, but it also signalled that management knows the market has concerns around leverage, capital allocation, and how long it may take for newer businesses to move the needle.

The latest numbers were decent, but not enough to make TELUS stock my top pick today. In fourth-quarter 2025 results, it reported about $5.3 billion in revenue and set a 2026 free cash flow target of roughly $2.45 billion, up about 10%, with revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) both expected to rise 2% to 4%. The stock trades around 25 times earnings and yields roughly 9.3%, which is eye-catching. But that rich yield also tells you the market still sees risk. TELUS stock can work for income investors, yet the turnaround feels like it still needs time.

RCI

Rogers stock looks a bit less exciting at first glance, but that’s exactly why I’d buy it. It runs a simpler investment story right now: wireless, broadband, cable, business services, and a growing sports and media platform. Over the last year, it kept pushing through Shaw integration, improved operating efficiency, and strengthened its sports footprint. Its move to buy Bell’s stake in MLSE was a bold one, but it also deepened control over premium live sports content in a market where bundled content still matters.

Recent news also showed Rogers tightening up the business. Fourth-quarter 2025 results got a lift from media and sports, with revenue helped by Blue Jays playoff momentum and new channel launches. More importantly, Rogers kept bringing debt down faster than expected. After the Shaw deal, that was one of the biggest improvements investors wanted to see, and management delivered.

The valuation is where Rogers stock really starts to stand out. In fourth-quarter 2025, it reported total revenue of $6.2 billion, up 18%, with adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 billion, up 6%. Full-year free cash flow reached $3.4 billion, ahead of guidance, and debt leverage improved to 3.9 times from 4.5 times a year earlier. For 2026, Rogers expects service revenue growth of 3% to 5%, EBITDA growth of 1% to 3%, and free cash flow of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, the stock trades at only about 4 times trailing earnings and yields roughly 3.7% at writing.

Bottom line

If I had to pick one Canadian telecom stock to buy today, I’d go with Rogers stock. TELUS stock still has appeal, especially for yield hunters, but Rogers stock looks like the cleaner bet right now. Plus, both offer dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
T$18.24383$1.67$639.61Quarterly$6,985.92
RCI.B$53.87129$2.00$258.00Quarterly$6,949.23

It has improving cash flow, falling leverage, a cheaper valuation, and a business mix that looks more resilient in this stage of the cycle. In a sector that already moves slowly, I’d rather own the telecom giving investors fewer reasons to worry.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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