Home » Investing » Canadians: Should You Take Profits in These Energy Stocks?

Canadians: Should You Take Profits in These Energy Stocks?

Top energy stocks like Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) have delivered huge gains over the past year. It may be time to take profits.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

The oil and gas bull market kicked into overdrive after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. NATO and European allies responded with historic sanctions that sought to target Russia’s economy and its wealthiest citizens. Moreover, soaring inflation in the Western world has also propped up prices at the pump. Canada’s top energy stocks have erupted in response to these conditions. However, oil prices have softened somewhat in recent weeks. Central banks are also pursuing an aggressive rate-tightening policy that could impact broader prices. Is it time to take profits in Canada’s top energy stocks?

Here’s why I’m still holding onto this top energy stock in April

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a Calgary-based integrated energy company. Shares of this super energy stock have climbed 24% in 2022 as of close on April 12. The stock has shot up 60% in the year-over-year period.

Canadian investors should not be worried about recent fluctuations. Suncor is a company that has its long-term security more than wrapped up. Indeed, its management boasted that its oil sands business could last for another century. Renewable power providers have experienced solid growth over the past decade, but recent events have shown how crucial oil and gas supply remains in the present day.

This energy stock last possessed a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14. In January, Suncor doubled its quarterly dividend back to its 2019 level of $0.42 per share. That represents a solid 4% yield. I’m still looking to hold Suncor stock well into the future.

This oil producer looks overbought right now

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) is another top energy stock that is engaged in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Its shares have jumped 37% in the year-to-date period. The stock has shot up nearly 105% from the same period in 2021. Imperial Oil has put together a phenomenal performance, but investors should be worried about overheating in a choppy market.

In 2021, the company delivered a net income swing of $4.33 billion to $2.47 billion for the full year — up from a net loss of $1.85 billion in a very challenging 2020. Imperial Oil posted its highest chemical earnings and upstream production in over three decades. Better yet, it increased its quarterly dividend payout by 26% to $0.34 per share. This represents a 2.1% yield.

Shares of this energy stock still have an attractive P/E ratio of 18. It last possessed an RSI of 70. That means Imperial Oil is in technically overbought territory. Canadians may want to take profits in this top energy stock today.

One more energy stock to watch this spring

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is the third and final energy stock I want to zero in on today. This company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Shares of this energy stock are up 48% in 2022. The stock has surged 114% year over year.

Like its peers, this company has hugely benefited from the surge in oil and gas prices. For the full year, the company reported a whopping $30.1 billion in total revenues. Meanwhile, it posted net earnings of $7.66 billion. This was up from $16.9 billion and a net loss of $435 million in 2020.

This energy stock last had a favourable P/E ratio of 12. It last had an RSI of 62, putting it just outside overbought levels. Investors should consider gobbling up profits in Canadian Natural Resources in the middle of April.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Biggest Canadian Energy Stocks to Consider Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

The current oil price strength indicates Canadian energy stocks still have steam left.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks are generating strong profits that should support significant dividend growth in the next few years.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: A Dividend-Rich Pipeline Stock to Watch Now

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock looks like a great dividend to own as inflation and interest rate hikes take control.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Don’t Ignore This Energy Stock’s Small Dividend

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enerplus (TSX:ERF)(NYSE:ERF) could be a top energy stock that most investors are overlooking right now in this environment.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Suncor Eyes Growth With Key Transition

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why energy investors seeking growth may want to consider Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), given the company's strategic growth shift.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Energy Stocks

Analyst Hikes Growth Potential for Cameco Stock by 67%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) stock recently received an upgrade, with a shift towards nuclear power leaving the potential for immense growth.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why Oil Stocks in Canada Are Popping

| Adam Othman

Canadian oil stocks are rising, and several possible factors could make them even more attractive investments for TSX investors.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Remains 1 of My Top Picks

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors looking for defensive value may want to consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock.

Read more »