Home » Investing » Should Investors Buy Goodfood Stock Ahead of Earnings?

Should Investors Buy Goodfood Stock Ahead of Earnings?

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) stock dropped on Wednesday ahead of the company’s earnings release. And it’s unclear whether there will be anything to celebrate.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is due to report earnings before the market open on Thursday, Apr. 14. The meal-kit delivery service continues to trade near 52-week lows but has made some moves lately that could see more revenue come in. So, what should investors do ahead of earnings with Goodfood stock?

What’s been happening?

Goodfood stock focused in on its micro-fulfillment work during the last few months. This allowed the company to move a bit away from the meal-kit service that rose the company to the top of Canadian providers. Now, it’s focusing in on grocery delivery.

Now offered in many urban centres across Canada, the idea is to have one-hour delivery in these urban centres. And to get users interested, the delivery fees are free for the first few months. After that, a subscription fee comes into effect.

The big question, of course, will be whether this is already creating revenue or not. The pandemic allowed Goodfood stock to expand at a rapid pace. However, growth continues to slow as restrictions go to the wayside and Canadians return to in-store shopping.

Does Goodfood stock have anything else up its sleeve?

Last quarter’s earnings

The next earnings due will report the second quarter for 2022. For the first quarter of this year, the company saw a stabilizing of its net sales. That’s not ideal when investors want growth. Furthermore, the company reported a net loss of $22 million, with $2 million put towards “reorganization costs related to cost saving initiatives.”

On the plus side, its customer count grew to 254,000, up from 249,000 the quarter before. That demand could indeed be growing further with the launch of their delivery service, but only time will tell.

It will be interesting to see how restrictions affect Canadian mindsets. On the one hand, they may be wanting to get back to in-store shopping as soon as possible. However, others may be fearful that no masks mean more spread of COVID-19, which has been happening lately. So, this could indeed see an increase in Goodfood stock, with users worried about catching the virus deciding to stay home.

Now what?

I don’t believe we’ll see anything groundbreaking during this next earnings report. In fact, Goodfood stock continues to shrink, trading at about $2.95 as of writing. That’s only slightly higher than 52-week lows. While this could allow long-term users bullish about the company’s long-term performance a solid entry point, I’m not so sure.

It seems that Goodfood stock is a company that became reliant on the pandemic. That’s definitely not good news for long-term investors. There could be more shrinkage instead of more in the near term. Long term, the company could end up pushed out by larger companies around the globe that have already mastered the meal-kit service industry.

So, while Goodfood stock remains the top Canadian provider for now, I’m less certain that it will remain that way for long. Therefore, it doesn’t look like the company’s earnings will offer anything substantial to celebrate come Thursday morning.

Goodfood stock was down 3% on April 13 and 28% year to date.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Goodfood Market Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Goodfood Market Corp.

More on Coronavirus

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Coronavirus

Cargojet Stock Soars Higher, Is it Still a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet stock (TSX:CJT) jumped after its deal with DHL, but at today's prices is the airline company still a buy…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Coronavirus

Goodfood Stock Jumps 11%: Is it a Buy Before Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) stock jumped on news that it launched its one-hour delivery service in Ottawa on the eve of Q2…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Coronavirus

Cargojet Stock Jumps 10% on New Strategic Deal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock jumped 10% on Tuesday, as the company announced a long-term strategic partnership with DHL for international expansion.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Coronavirus

Passive Income Seekers: 1 Growth Stock Offering Lifelong Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't just for energy stocks any more. This growth stock has seen 35% growth in the last month,…

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Coronavirus

Air Canada Stock – 3 Key Challenges it Must Surmount

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock may stage a recovery this year, but it has to overcome three key challenges first.

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Coronavirus

Why Air Canada Stock Rallied 16% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock rose 16% on Friday, as the company made two announcements that sent investors buying back the…

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Coronavirus

CP Stock: Prepare for a Price Drop if Strike Goes Through

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock remains in a volatile position, with the company giving the union 72 hours to reach a deal…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Coronavirus

Why MDA Stock Jumped 13% on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MDA (TSX:MDA) stock saw shares climb 13% on Thursday, as the company announced stellar profit growth and expects it to…

Read more »