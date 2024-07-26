Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

When it comes to bargain hunting, you’ve come to the right place. These two bargain stocks certainly offer that as well as strong returns!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving world of finance, where the ups and downs of the stock market can often feel like a roller coaster, finding bargain stocks that promise long-term value is a rare gem. And while it might feel impossible with shares surging and plunging day to day, they exist!

That’s why today, we’re going to delve into two stocks that savvy investors can buy today and hold forever, riding the waves of market volatility with confidence.

MEG Energy

MEG Energy (TSX:MEG), a prominent player in the Canadian energy sector, has shown resilience and strategic growth amidst the fluctuating energy market. Despite the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry, MEG Energy has consistently demonstrated strong financial health and operational efficiency.

MEG Energy’s core assets are located in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. The company’s advanced thermal oil recovery technology, specifically steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD), has enabled it to produce high-quality oil at competitive costs. This technological edge positions MEG Energy favourably against its competitors.

What’s more, MEG Energy has maintained a robust balance sheet with manageable debt levels. The company’s disciplined capital allocation and cost-control measures have allowed it to navigate through periods of low oil prices effectively.

This was seen in recent earnings. MEG Energy achieved revenues of $1.2 billion for the quarter, exceeding analyst expectations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38, which also surpassed forecasts. Furthermore, MEG Energy utilized its free cash flow to repurchase five million shares and reduce its debt by $150 million. This strategic financial management enhances the company’s balance sheet strength and shareholder value.

MEG Energy’s ongoing expansion projects and exploration activities in the oil sands region hold significant growth potential. As global demand for energy continues to rise, MEG Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) has a diverse portfolio that includes high-quality assets. These include the Caserones, Chapada, and Neves-Corvo mines, which provide a stable production base and potential for future growth. The company has demonstrated effective cost management. In particular, operational improvements and higher by-product credits have led to lower production costs at Chapada.

What’s more, Lundin Mining maintains a robust financial position with significant liquidity, which supports its operational and strategic initiatives. This financial health enhances the company’s resilience against market fluctuations.

The company is positioned to benefit from its exploration and expansion projects. These include the ongoing work at Zinkgruvan and the Josemaria project. These initiatives are expected to drive long-term growth and add value to shareholders.

Add in that the company trades at 14.2 times earnings, with a 2.6% dividend yield. Altogether, it makes Lundin Mining attractively valued compared to its peers. This makes it an appealing option for investors seeking long-term growth at a reasonable price.

Bottom line

Both MEG Energy and Lundin Mining present compelling investment opportunities for those seeking to build a resilient, long-term portfolio. By capitalizing on their strategic assets, strong financials, and favourable market dynamics, these two bargain stocks offer the potential for sustained growth and value creation in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Automated vehicles
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock (TSX:MG) could be one of the most undervalued stocks out there – at least, for long-term investors that…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This ETF

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why this asset allocation ETF is a great way to put $500 to work.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of these two growth stocks once surged. And yet now, with shares falling back, both could be major long-term…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is It Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks have performed poorly. But don't let that keep you from investing. Because the past does not predict…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? 5 Stocks That Could Jump-Start Your Wealth-Building

| Demetris Afxentiou

Whether you're new to investing or a seasoned pro, adding one or more of these five stocks can provide growth…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Here Is the Best Way to Start Investing With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's get beyond the basics with these tips on how to turn your basic portfolio into booming with even just…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for long-term growth in your TFSA? Here is exactly how to create the perfect passive income portfolio, and where…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Down 45%, Is BlackBerry Stock Fairly Valued?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock (TSX:BB) looks like it could be a good buy at these share prices, but it still has a…

Read more »