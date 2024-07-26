2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

When it comes to bargain hunting, you’ve come to the right place. These two bargain stocks certainly offer that as well as strong returns!

In the ever-evolving world of finance, where the ups and downs of the stock market can often feel like a roller coaster, finding bargain stocks that promise long-term value is a rare gem. And while it might feel impossible with shares surging and plunging day to day, they exist!

That’s why today, we’re going to delve into two stocks that savvy investors can buy today and hold forever, riding the waves of market volatility with confidence.

MEG Energy

MEG Energy (TSX:MEG), a prominent player in the Canadian energy sector, has shown resilience and strategic growth amidst the fluctuating energy market. Despite the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry, MEG Energy has consistently demonstrated strong financial health and operational efficiency.

MEG Energy’s core assets are located in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. The company’s advanced thermal oil recovery technology, specifically steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD), has enabled it to produce high-quality oil at competitive costs. This technological edge positions MEG Energy favourably against its competitors.

What’s more, MEG Energy has maintained a robust balance sheet with manageable debt levels. The company’s disciplined capital allocation and cost-control measures have allowed it to navigate through periods of low oil prices effectively.

This was seen in recent earnings. MEG Energy achieved revenues of $1.2 billion for the quarter, exceeding analyst expectations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38, which also surpassed forecasts. Furthermore, MEG Energy utilized its free cash flow to repurchase five million shares and reduce its debt by $150 million. This strategic financial management enhances the company’s balance sheet strength and shareholder value.

MEG Energy’s ongoing expansion projects and exploration activities in the oil sands region hold significant growth potential. As global demand for energy continues to rise, MEG Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) has a diverse portfolio that includes high-quality assets. These include the Caserones, Chapada, and Neves-Corvo mines, which provide a stable production base and potential for future growth . The company has demonstrated effective cost management. In particular, operational improvements and higher by-product credits have led to lower production costs at Chapada.

What’s more, Lundin Mining maintains a robust financial position with significant liquidity, which supports its operational and strategic initiatives. This financial health enhances the company’s resilience against market fluctuations .

The company is positioned to benefit from its exploration and expansion projects. These include the ongoing work at Zinkgruvan and the Josemaria project. These initiatives are expected to drive long-term growth and add value to shareholders.

Add in that the company trades at 14.2 times earnings, with a 2.6% dividend yield. Altogether, it makes Lundin Mining attractively valued compared to its peers. This makes it an appealing option for investors seeking long-term growth at a reasonable price.

Bottom line

Both MEG Energy and Lundin Mining present compelling investment opportunities for those seeking to build a resilient, long-term portfolio. By capitalizing on their strategic assets, strong financials, and favourable market dynamics, these two bargain stocks offer the potential for sustained growth and value creation in the years to come.