Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Solid Long-Term Investments for Wealth Growth

TFSA Investors: 2 Solid Long-Term Investments for Wealth Growth

Take a closer look at these two TSX stocks if you’re looking for investments you could allocate some of your TFSA contribution room to, so you can generate long-term wealth growth.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

Stock market investing can be an excellent way to generate solid long-term wealth growth. Investors take several possible approaches to using stock market investing to become wealthier in the long run.

Investing in stock at a certain price and selling it for a profit after it adequately appreciates on the market is one such approach. However, selling any investment for profit results in a capital gains tax that you owe the government. The resulting returns from the sale of your investment will be lower than the capital gains by the asset due to taxes eating into the amount.

Eliminating capital gains tax

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investing is a strategy you can use to eliminate that problem and keep more of your investment returns. The TFSA is an account with a tax-advantaged status designed to encourage better savings practices in Canadian households.

You can use the available contribution room in your TFSA to hold cash as you can with a typical savings account. But that is a waste of an opportunity to generate significant wealth growth.

Any contributions made to a TFSA are with after-tax dollars. Earnings generated by investments held in a TFSA can grow without incurring any taxes. It means interest income, dividend payouts, and capital gains from your investments held in the account are tax-exempt.

Today, I will discuss two solid long-term growth stocks you could consider adding to your TFSA for capital gains without the capital gains tax.

Nuvei

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a $12.40 billion market capitalization payments technology company headquartered in Montreal. The rapidly growing fintech company went public during the pandemic, and it capitalized on the industry tailwinds created by the global health crisis.

The company’s addressable market is massive, and it has a lot of room to grow. Its financial performance has been stellar for several quarters. However, the tech sector meltdown did not spare the fintech company. Nuvei stock trades for $86.41 per share at writing, reflecting a steep 50% discount from its all-time highs.

The demand for its services continues to rise, and its management is upbeat about its growth prospects. It is a growth stock that entails a higher degree of capital risk, but it could be a risk worth taking due to its unique position in the fintech space.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is a $92.62 billion market capitalization senior oil and natural gas company that primarily operates in the Western region of the country. Headquartered in Calgary, the company has been rallying like many of its peers amid rising energy commodity prices.

The company boasts a strong balance sheet and a wide economic moat that has it well-positioned to weather volatile market conditions. The next few quarters will likely see the stock deliver more capital gains due to sustained strength in oil prices.

CNQ stock trades for $79.34 per share at writing, and it pays its shareholders at a 3.78% dividend yield. Investing in its shares could provide you with long-term wealth growth through capital gains and dividend income.

Foolish takeaway

The biggest advantage of using TFSA investing is that the account encourages more disciplined investing practices. Sticking to high-quality investments and staying invested for the long run can help you generate substantial wealth.

The tax-advantaged status of a TFSA can help you keep more of your investment returns by eliminating capital gains tax and income tax on other earnings through your investments held in the account.

Nuvei stock and Canadian Natural Resources stock could be two viable investments to consider for this purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5% to Buy for High Passive Income

| Tony Dong

Income-oriented investors should consider making these two stocks the core of their portfolio.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Your Returns? 2 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Own Today

| Adam Othman

Take a look at these two defensive dividend stocks if you are worried about where to invest your hard-earned money…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks to Buy: 2 of the Safest Passive Income Generators

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to add some passive income to your portfolio, here are two of the best and safest Canadian…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 REITs That Could Give You $330 Cash Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

REITs are a good source of monthly passive income. Here are two REITs that invest in some of Canada's most…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Rates Are Rising: Should You Avoid REITs?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If REITs have kept pace with inflation or rising rates in decades, the asset class remain a reliable income provider…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation Now

| Robin Brown

Worried about volatility in the stock market? Here are two quality passive-income stocks I'd buy without hesitation right now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 7 Reasons to Own This Monthly Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

This Canadian REIT is a great example of what a perfect passive-income investment should look like. Right now, it's a…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Want High Passive Income? These 3 TSX REITs Have Yields Above 5%

| Tony Dong

REITs offer great alternatives to dividend stocks for passive-income investors.

Read more »