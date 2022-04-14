Home » Personal Finance » Could Canada’s High Inflation Turn Into Stagflation? Here’s Why Canadians Shouldn’t Be Concerned

Could Canada’s High Inflation Turn Into Stagflation? Here’s Why Canadians Shouldn’t Be Concerned

Stagflation is caused by high inflation, high unemployment, and negative economic growth. Could Canada be on the brink of this triple threat?

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
work from home

Image source: Getty Images

Stagflation: even the term sounds nasty, like some kind of curse word or Spiderman villain or disaster film on par with Sharknado. Sometimes, the term sounds dated, spoken only in history or economic classes or old films that take place in the 70s. But every now and then, when the economy is doing poorly, when inflation is high, and we see signs of negative economic growth, the word creeps back into our vernacular, showing up with the same urgency as an apocalypse, scaring people into buying gold or stocking up on water or selling their stocks.

Lately, “stagflation” has reared its ugly head in the discourse of certain economists and analysts, who claim the high inflation we’re facing could turn to stagflation. Perhaps the loudest voice in this arena is American billionaire Ray Dalio, who warns that the U.S. economy today is very similar to that of the economy in the 70s, which was mired by stagflation.

Could Canada be facing the same threat? Are we on the brink of a particularly stagflationary era? Let’s take a look.

Stagflation: A recap

Stagflation is a portmanteau that squeezes “stagnation” and “inflation” together. Three key components make up stagflationary times: high inflation, high unemployment, and negative economic growth (that is, a decline in a country’s GDP). This triple threat mires an economy, bringing prices up while also leaving people unable to make enough income to keep up.

In recent years, we’ve seen only one or two periods of real stagflation, and they occurred during the 70s and early 80s. During this time, stagflation was caused primarily by a supply shock (sound familiar?) of oil. OPEC was boycotting allies of Israel during the Yom Kippur war by refusing to sell them crude oil. This caused oil prices to quadruple, and the worldwide economies began to slow down. At the same time, unemployment rose to a whopping 11% in Canada, hovering above 7% until 1983.

In addition to these three, many experts believe poor monetary policy can also be a major catalyst of stagflation. That is, when the central bank and government pass “easy” monetary policies that either lets inflation carry or worsens it, a period of stagflation becomes possible.

Is Canada facing stagflation?

Short answer: it’s possible.

For one, inflation is high, with no signs of stopping. But remember this: inflation in the 70s was much higher. Back then, Canadians were experiencing inflation in double digits. At that time, inflation rose from 2.70% in 1971 to 7.49% in 1973 to a whopping 11% in 1974 and 10.67% in 1975. In fact, for 10 years (from 1973 to 1983) inflation stayed above 7%.

At the same time, unemployment was alarmingly high during the late 70s and early 80s, reaching 13.1% in 1982. Considering that the unemployment rate in Canada has fallen to 5.5% in February 2022 (which is lower than the 5.7% unemployment rate in February 2020), that’s a good sign we’re steering clear of stagflation.

Perhaps one cause for concern is the Bank of Canada’s relatively ineffective monetary policy. So far, the BoC has raised interest rates by a mere 25 basis points, which has done very little in terms of easing inflation. But the BoC has numerous scheduled meetings this year, and, if worse comes to worst, they could raise the benchmark rate to 3.50%, which would be more than double pre-pandemic rates.

Bottom line

Again, I wouldn’t lose sleep over stagflation. Of all its major signs — high inflation, high unemployment rates, negative economic growth — only the first is plaguing Canada. Though, true, we may see some negative economic growth — a drop from 4.6% GDP growth last year to a projected 3.5% this year — it hasn’t reached stagflationary levels just yet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

Personal Finance

Quitting Your Full-Time Job to Focus on a Side Hustle? Ensure You Do These 5 Things First

| Tony Dong

Sticking to "the man" and working for yourself can be exhilarating ... if you can avoid these common mistakes

Read more »

analyze data
Personal Finance

New Investors: Here’s How to Avoid Paying Over $2,000 in Investment Fees Per Year

| Steven Porrello

Canada has some of the highest fund and investment fees in the world. Here's how new investors can avoid paying…

Read more »

consider the options
Personal Finance

Why You Should Think Twice Before Getting a Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard

| Steven Porrello

Thinking about getting the Canadian Tire Mastercard? Consider these drawbacks first.

Read more »

Personal Finance

The Top 3 Canadian Stocks on Wealthsimple Trade This Week

| Tony Dong

Here’s what Canadian investors are trading the most this week on Wealthsimple.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Personal Finance

Can You Retire a Millionaire With $400 a Month? Only if You Do This…

| Steven Porrello

Yes, you can retire a millionaire off $400 per month. You just need a long time horizon and a good…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Personal Finance

Don’t Get a CIBC Costco Mastercard Until You Consider These 5 Major Weaknesses

| Steven Porrello

The CIBC Costco Mastercard is now Costco's official rewards card.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Personal Finance

Need Somewhere to Park Some Cash? Here’s How to Decide Between HISAs vs. GICs

| Tony Dong

Before you pick between a GIC or HISA, ask yourself these questions.

Read more »

consider the options
Personal Finance

Could Mortgage Rates Double Before the End of 2022? Here’s What You Should Know

| Steven Porrello

Could the Bank of Canada raise the benchmark rate to 3.25% by the end of the year?

Read more »