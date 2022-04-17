Home » Investing » Should You Buy Crypto Stocks in Your TFSA?

Should You Buy Crypto Stocks in Your TFSA?

If you’re looking at finding top crypto stocks to buy for your TFSA in this environment, here are a few crucial factors to consider first.

Published
Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA is an extremely powerful tool at investors’ disposal. Being able to invest and grow your money without having to pay taxes on your gains can save investors thousands on a single investment and possibly tens of thousands of dollars in taxes over years of investing. So, it makes sense to consider some of the best high-growth stocks, such as crypto stocks, to buy in your TFSA.

If you were to buy cryptocurrencies, all the gains you make on those, which can be excessive, are subject to taxes. However, if you buy a Canadian stock that offers crypto exposure, it’s almost certainly eligible for your TFSA and therefore could offer significant growth potential.

Should you consider buying crypto stocks for your TFSA? What are the best crypto stocks to buy now?

Should you buy crypto stocks for your TFSA?

As I mentioned above, finding high-growth stocks to buy for your portfolio is the best way to take advantage of your TFSA. But whether you are considering crypto stocks or looking to buy stocks from any other sector, the most important factor is to consider whether they are high-quality investments.

Maximizing the growth potential of your TFSA is one thing. But you don’t want to take on too much risk and potentially lose a lot of that cash and all that contribution room.

So, buying crypto stocks for your TFSA is certainly one way to grow your portfolio rapidly, but only if the stocks or investments you’re looking to buy have long-term potential that you’re comfortable committing to.

What are the best crypto stocks to invest in?

One of the best ways, in my view, to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies in your TFSA is to buy an ETF that holds the cryptocurrency for you.

For example, if you’re bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), rather than going through the whole complicated process of setting up an account on an exchange, opening a wallet, buying Bitcoin and sending it to yourself, you may want to instead consider CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCX.B).

First off, buying the ETF in your TFSA will allow you to gain full exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements. However, in addition, the process of buying Bitcoin and sending it to yourself can be time consuming, costly and comes with certain complications. For example, you could potentially send your Bitcoin to the wrong address, and it would be lost forever.

Therefore, not only does the ETF allow investors to gain exposure to high-potential cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in a simple way, but it will also allow you to save on any tax if you buy it in your TFSA.

Any crypto stock you look to buy will have tonnes of growth potential. But it’ll also almost certainly be highly volatile investments. So, it’s crucial, if you’re going to buy crypto stocks in any portfolio, but especially your TFSA, that these are high-quality investments you have confidence in, and that you take a long-term approach committing to these assets for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns Bitcoin. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin.

