Home » Investing » Should You Buy Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) on the Dip?

Should You Buy Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) on the Dip?

Canadian investors may want to snatch up Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) stock on the dip after the recent rate hike.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

In late 2021, I’d discussed the impressive rebound the Quebec economy had put together. Quebec’s economic growth managed to outpace all its peers in 2021. This came after the province suffered some of the worst losses in 2020, as it battled the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, I want to zero in on a top Quebec-based bank: Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO).

BMO and its peers have run into some turbulence in the beginning of the spring. Should investors be eager to jump on a potential discount, or are there stormier conditions on the horizon? Let’s dive in.

Why has Bank of Montreal stock lost momentum in April?

Shares of Bank of Montreal have dropped 6.1% month over month as of close on April 14. The stock is still up 1.5% in the year-to-date period. Bank of Montreal and its peers saw their earnings bounce back nicely in 2021, and the top bank stocks responded in kind. However, there is a sense of anxiety in Canadian and global markets.

Canada and many of its allies in the developed world are contending with inflation rates not seen in decades. This has spurred policymakers into action. The Bank of Canada (BoC) triggered its largest single-day rate hike in over two decades last week. That is not expected to be the last rate hike in 2022, either. Investors need to prepare for this tightening cycle.

What should investors expect ahead of its next batch of earnings?

Back in February, I’d looked at some of the top bank stocks to buy ahead of the first batch of earnings to be released in 2022. Bank of Montreal was one of the top bank stocks I’d targeted. It released its first-quarter 2022 results on March 1. Indeed, the bank stock did enjoy a nice uptick. Shares of BMO have steadily declined since reaching a 52-week high in the middle of March.

Investors can expect to see the bank’s second-quarter 2022 earnings on May 24. In Q1 2022, Bank of Montreal delivered adjusted net income growth of 27% to $2.58 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share also jumped 27% to $3.89. BMO benefited from a huge dip in provisions set aside for credit losses. Moreover, it was bolstered by very strong volume growth in its Canadian and United States Personal and Commercial Banking segments.

Canadian stock markets may experience turbulence, as the BoC pursues rate tightening. However, top Canadian banks are still well positioned to deliver strong profits in this climate. Indeed, rate increases should improve profit margins. This will be accentuated, as banks have delivered massive loan growth over the past decade.

Should you buy Bank of Montreal stock today?

Bank of Montreal stock currently possesses a very favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 11. It is trading in attractive territory compared to its industry peers. Moreover, it boasts an immaculate balance sheet. BMO last announced a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share. That represents a 3.7% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The Cheapest Canadian Bank Stock You Can Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Canadian bank stocks are solid anchors to investors' long-term portfolios. This is the cheapest Canadian bank stock right now.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Bank Stocks

CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock: A 4% Ultra-Safe Yield

| Andrew Button

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) sports a safe, well-covered 4% yield.

Read more »

warning or alert
Bank Stocks

ALERT: Here’s Why I’m Buying Bank Stocks After the Rate Hike

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The Bank of Canada (BoC) rate hike should spur investors to snag top bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

3 Bank Stocks That Are a No-Brainer Buy

| Adam Othman

If you plan to hold them long term, some bank stocks might even be good buys when they are relatively…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

CIBC Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC trades at an attractive multiple after the recent pullback in the stock price.

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

Is it Time to Buy Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia stock is starting to look cheap.

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Add for Stability Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian bank stocks I think investors with a long-term investing time horizon may want to consider…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank or Royal Bank Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian bank stocks are under pressure. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »