Home » Investing » 3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

I’m looking to snatch up top bank stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) as the first round of bank earnings approach.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian banks had a banner year in 2021 after a difficult 2020. Banks benefited from improved volumes and a big dip in provisions set aside for credit losses. Now, the top financial institutions in the country are set to face a tough test, as the Bank of Canada (BoC) sets its sights on rate tightening. Today, I want to look at three top bank stocks to target ahead of their first-quarter earnings releases.

Why I’m looking to buy Canada’s “International Bank” ahead of Q1 results

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is sometimes referred to as “The International Bank” due to its significant global reach compared to its competitors. It boasts a significant presence in Latin America, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. Shares of this bank stock are up 1.4% in 2022 as of late-morning trading on February 18. The stock is up 29% from the previous year.

The bank is set to release its first quarter 2022 earnings on March 1, 2022. In 2021, Scotiabank delivered adjusted net income of $10.1 billion, or $7.87 per diluted share — up from $6.96 billion, or $5.36 per diluted share, in the previous year. Coming into 2021, Scotiabank projected that its domestic operations would need to pick up the slack after a rough 2020. Its Canadian Banking segment delivered in 2021, posting net income growth of 60% to $4.17 billion.

Shares of this bank stock last had a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11. It last paid out a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, which represents a 4.3% yield.

Here’s an underrated bank stock to snag today

Back in December 2021, I’d looked at bank stocks that fly under the radar of most investors. Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) is a regional Canadian bank that has also managed to establish a solid presence in the eastern part of the country. Shares of Canadian Western Bank have increased 5.3% so far this year. The bank stock is up 32% from the same period in 2021.

Investors can expect to see the bank’s first-quarter 2022 earnings on February 25. In 2021, Canadian Western delivered total revenue growth of 13% to $1.0 billion. Meanwhile, diluted earnings per common share climbed 30% to $3.73.

This bank stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 10. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which represents a 3.1% yield.

One more top bank stock to buy before its earnings release

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is the third bank stock I’d look to snatch up before it first-quarter earnings release. Its shares are up 4.2% so far in 2022. BMO stock has shot up 47% in the year-over-year period.

This top bank is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on March 1. In 2021, BMO delivered adjusted net income growth of 66% to $8.65 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share jumped 68% to $12.96. Shares of this bank stock possess a solid P/E ratio of 12. Meanwhile, it offers a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share, which represents a 3.6% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Individual Bank Stocks vs ETFs: Which One Is Better for Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada’s so-called Big Six banks dominate the S&P/TSX Composite Index by market capitalization, comprising some of its largest and most …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

1 Bank Stock to Own if Recession Follows the Rate Hike in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Economists say Canada’s inflation reading (4.8%) in December 2021 is the scariest in 30 years. While the Bank of Canada …

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The uncertainty over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine had made investors nervous, leading to a 0.6% fall in the …

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Steady Stocks to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The retirement portfolio should be just as much about capital preservation as it is about capital appreciation, at least the …

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Bank Stocks

RRSP Users: 14 Days to Lower Tax Bill in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) users have exactly 14 days from today to contribute to their tax-sheltered account. Because RRSP …

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Bank Stocks

Scotiabank vs. RBC: Why Scotiabank Comes Out Ahead

| Chris MacDonald

Assessing the top banks in Canada can seem like a silly idea. I mean, the business models of these various …

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Banking Giants to Crush Inflation

| Joey Frenette

Inflation may or may not back down in 2022. Odds are, it’ll stick around for another two years, and if …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Save Tax: Buy 3 TSX Stocks in an RRSP Before March 1

| Puja Tayal

The last day to file your 2021 income tax is April 30. After fighting high inflation, a high tax bill …

Read more »