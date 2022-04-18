Home » Investing » XRP Lawsuit: A Huge Win Secured!

XRP Lawsuit: A Huge Win Secured!

RIpple Labs just won a big procedural win in the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit. Is a settlement incoming soon?

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

Ripple Labs won a major victory in the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) pre-trial hearings last week. The judge ruled for a second time that Ripple could use written statements by an SEC official that damage the SEC’s own case. With this evidence permitted in trial, Ripple has increased its chances of winning. That, in turn, increases the chances of a settlement on favourable terms for XRP’s developers.

Judge denies DPP motion

Last week, Judge Sarah Netburn ruled against the SEC, saying that she would not reconsider her prior ruling on the Hinman statements. Prior to the filing of the lawsuit, SEC official William Hinman publicly said that cryptocurrencies were not securities. The use of his words in court was a major battle in the pre-trial hearings; Ripple Labs wanted to use it, and the SEC wanted Ripple to be banned from using it.

Last week, Netburn decided that Ripple Labs could use the statement for a second time. So, now, Ripple can use evidence that will be extremely favourable to the claim it’s trying to make: that XRP is not a security. That significantly increases the chances of Ripple winning should the matter go to trial.

Settlement coming?

Now that Ripple can use William Hinman’s statements in court, its chances of victory have improved. In a trial, the more evidence you can bring that favours your side, the better. Ripple is permitted to use a statement by an SEC official contradicting the SEC’s entire case. That’s extremely damaging to the plaintiffs.

For this reason, we might expect a settlement in the SEC vs. Ripple Labs lawsuit pretty soon. It just isn’t looking likely that the SEC will win if this thing goes to trial. Potentially, they may seek to settle to extract a minor concession from Ripple Labs. Legal experts following the XRP lawsuit have speculated that a settlement could come as soon as April. We still have about two weeks left in the month, so it’s entirely possible that that could happen. If a settlement were reached, it would likely be for a small amount, since Ripple has said that it totally rejects the SEC’s claims and wants the agency to pay its legal bills.

What this means for XRP holders

If Ripple prevails in the XRP lawsuit, that will be a boon to XRP holders. It may not lift the token’s value overnight (last week’s procedural win certainly didn’t), but it will improve the XRP ecosystem as a whole. Ripple Labs is involved in developing XRP, not only as a currency, but also as a payment service. It spends significant sums of money every year on projects such as these:

  • Funding independent blockchain developers
  • Building RippleNet
  • Recruiting banks to use RippleNet for cross-border money transfers
  • And more

All of these tasks take time and money. For example, the recent funding round for XRP developers cost nearly $1 billion. If Ripple wins the lawsuit, it will not have to pay out $1.3 billion and will therefore be able to continue working on projects like the ones just mentioned. That will probably be bullish for XRP.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Crypto That Could Be a Millionaire Maker

| Adam Othman

This cryptocurrency could offer massive returns to crypto investors for several reasons, and it should be on your radar today.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Should You Buy Crypto Stocks in Your TFSA?

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking at finding top crypto stocks to buy for your TFSA in this environment, here are a few…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Polkadot and Terra Are Better Crypto Bets Compared to XRP (Ripple)!

| Aditya Raghunath

Polkadot and Terra announced a partnership to integrate the DeFi protocol of both the ecosystems, which might benefit income-seeking investors.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Here’s Why Monero Is My Favourite Crypto in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors may want to avoid Bitcoin and look to a controversial cryptocurrency like Monero instead in the spring of…

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin ETFs vs. Direct BTC Ownership: Which Is Better?

| Andrew Button

Many investors hold Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) funds like Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B). Are they better than direct BTC ownership?

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Forget XRP (Ripple): Here’s Why DeFiChain Cryptocurrency Is a Top Bet Instead!

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) should be on the watchlist of cryptocurrency investors in 2022 and beyond.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin Dropped 11% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ongoing geopolitical tensions and recession risks have led investors in Bitcoin to worry whether more falls are coming or if…

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Bitcoin ETF You Can Put in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

Bitcoin ETFs tend to faithfully track the value of the underlying volatile asset and come with the added advantage of…

Read more »