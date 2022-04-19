Home » Investing » 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Under $5

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Under $5

Investors looking for growth stocks trading for attractive valuations might want to take a closer look at these two TSX stocks.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Stock market investors can use several possible approaches to grow their wealth by investing in the stock market. Investing in growth stocks offers the opportunity for investors to generate significant long-term returns through capital gains. However, not all growth stocks are the same.

Some publicly traded companies stand to benefit more than others in the coming decade. Choosing the right growth stock for long-term wealth growth requires studying the market conditions. Stocks in industries experiencing a large secular shift will likely deliver substantial growth.

Over the last few months, the volatility in the stock market has left many growth stocks trading at considerable discounts from all-time highs. Choosing the right growth stocks today could provide you with stellar shareholder returns through recovery to previous valuations and further growth in the coming years.

Today, I will discuss two top growth stocks trading for attractive valuations that you should have on your radar if you’re looking for long-term wealth growth.

Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) is a $202.25 million market capitalization online grocery, home meal, and meal kit company headquartered in Montreal. It is an interesting play in the Canadian e-commerce industry, because it deals with consumer staples in the rapidly growing space. Goodfood Market is estimated to hold a market share of around 45% in the Canadian meal kit market.

Goodfood Market stock trades for $2.71 per share at writing. It is down by almost 80% from its all-time high in January 2021. The fundamental factors concerning Goodfood Market stock suggest that it has substantial room to grow in the coming years. With its business generating more revenue than it ever has before, it could be a viable growth stock for you to consider.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a $1.00 billion market capitalization multichannel digital health technology company headquartered in Vancouver. It is the largest owner and operator of outpatient health clinics in Canada.

The company also owns and operates primary health clinics across Canada and the United States. It also generates significant revenues through its EMR platform and is a major player in the telehealth industry.

WELL Health Technologies stock trades for $4.85 per share at writing. It is down by over 45% from its all-time high in February 2021. The pandemic showed Canadians that there is a dire need to update the healthcare industry, and WELL Health Technologies is a top player in the industry driving that change. Telehealth will become a bigger industry in the future, and WELL Health could be a major player.

Foolish takeaway

It is important to understand that there is a considerable degree of capital risk during volatile market environments. It is the reason why many investors avoid investing in growth stocks. There is no way to tell how long the macroeconomic factors contributing to rising inflation and impacting the stock market might persist.

Growth stocks could see considerable volatility on the stock market in the coming weeks before things stabilize. WELL Health Technologies stock and Goodfood Market stock are two companies operating in industries that are well positioned to perform well in the long run. It might be worth your while to invest in these two growth stocks if you can stomach potential losses in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Goodfood Market Corp.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Investing

Fight Inflation With This Canadian REIT’s Massive 9% Yield

| Joey Frenette

Inovalis REIT (TSX:INO.UN) has an enticing 9% yield that can help Canadian investors dodge and weave past the recent inflation…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Stocks Set to Climb Higher on Blockbuster Q1 Earnings

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX stocks have doubled since last year. Q1 earnings could drive them higher.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Does Your Portfolio Need a Metallic Finish? 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy in 2022 

| Puja Tayal

Have you been avoiding metal and mining stocks, as commodities give you goosebumps? Here's an idea on how to trade…

Read more »

Businessman with his palm open containing a hologram saying 'Why Invest In Cryptocurrency?'
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out for in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Ethereum and Kusama have the potential to deliver outsized returns to investors in 2022 and beyond.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock: The Selloff Is an Opportunity to Buy

| Sneha Nahata

While Nuvei is growing rapidly, its stock is trading at an attractive discount, representing a solid buying opportunity.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Is it Time to Buy Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock?

| Jed Lloren

Lightspeed was once one of the most popular growth stocks on the TSX. Should investors buy it today?

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for New Passive-Income Investors

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to build a steady stream of passive income? Here are three top dividend stocks that should be…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

This Stock Is Canadian Tech’s Best Kept Secret

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software Inc (TSX:CSU) is one of the best tech stocks in Canada.

Read more »