Home » Investing » Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Undervalued, Even at All-Time Highs?

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Undervalued, Even at All-Time Highs?

Alimentation (TSX:ATD) stock continues to trade at all-time highs, but does that make it expensive? According to analysts, not really.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
gas station, convenience store, gas pumps

Image source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) took a beating during the pandemic. The retail stock suffered from a lack in sales from its retail arm and from far fewer people using its gas bars. Yet even during the pandemic, Alimentation stock managed to expand.

With shares now at all-time highs, is Alimentation stock still a deal?

Growth at cheap rates

Alimentation stock wasn’t able to sustain share growth until June 2021, when the company was still within the pandemic. Yet even during this time, the company managed to use the opportunity of cheap prices to expand its business.

Alimentation stock expanded into several new areas of the world, stretching throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. It managed to create partnerships with cannabis companies as well, creating deals for a steal. And during this time, the company continued to buy back shares.

In fact, most recently, Alimentation stock announced it plans to buy back a further 5,477,451 shares at $54.77 per share. This helped the stock rally to where it is now at just shy of $60 per share as of writing.

So, what’s next?

In recovery

Despite the pandemic still waging on, Alimentation stock remains in a strong position. Most countries relieved a lot of the pressure felt by companies like this retail stock. People are getting back to work, travelling, and visiting each other once more. This is all good news for a company that relies on travel to keep its business going.

And the company has certainly kept going. During its latest quarter, Alimentation stock announced net earnings of US$746.4 million — a 25% increase year over year. This was helped along by an increase in transportation, organic growth, acquisitions, and the impact of its share-repurchase program.

Gross profit grew 15.2% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA up 18% compared to the same time last year. This happened despite the higher-than-usual inflation rates and supply-chain disruptions. The company remains strong, as demonstrated by the share-repurchase program from having plenty of cash on hand.

What’s next?

This all sounds great, but it’s also why shares have trended towards all-time highs in the past few weeks. That being said, the company remains a solid buy. In fact, it’s even considered valuable! Alimentation stock currently trades at 17.7 times earnings and 3.66 times book value. It has a consensus target price of $61, giving it a touch of a potential upside.

Meanwhile, analysts remain confident that this stock is a solid long-term buy. While shares may stabilize in the near term, long-term Alimentation stock has a solid growth path as evidenced by past performance. Management remains confident of a growth rate between 8% and 10% annually.

Bottom line

Alimentation stock trades at valuable prices, despite being at all-time highs. The company has more opportunities on the way and seems well situated, despite near-term challenges such as inflation and supply-chain demands. It offers a nice 0.78% dividend yield and future growth opportunities from its buyback program.

Shares are up 80% in the last five years and 8% year to date. All in all, Alimentation stock still looks like a buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Investing

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Investing

Retirees: 3 Passive-Income Stocks to Hold in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian retirees looking to combat inflation may want to snatch up passive-income stocks like Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) in the early…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Investing

Should You Bet on Bombardier Stock Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B) has had a slow start to 2022, but investors should be encouraged as the airline industry rebounds.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Investing

These 2 ETFs Are Popular Among Canadians

| Puja Tayal

Statistics show that Canadians are buying ETFs, especially sector ETFs. One of them even reported a record monthly inflow in…

Read more »

Photo of a floating bubble
Dividend Stocks

Avoid Canada’s Real Estate Bubble: Bet on Foreign Property

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Real estate in Canada is overblown. Consider foreign alternatives like Tricon Residential (TSX:TCN).

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield, Passive-Income Stock on a New Growth Path

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock has long been known as a high-yield dividend provider. But a new shift has many looking at…

Read more »

Gold medal
Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Vineet Kulkarni

Where should you invest when global growth looks uncertain?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Analyst to Investors: Don’t Miss Out on This Huge Energy Opportunity

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock is a strong opportunity for growth-minded investors willing to wait a bit, especially with power prices soaring…

Read more »