Home » Investing » Have $1,000? 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy Now

Have $1,000? 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy Now

Tech stocks like Topicus (TSXV:TOI) are finally trading at attractive valuations.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

With the rising cost of living and debt, most Canadians may have pulled back from the stock market. However, if you have some cash and an appetite for a contrarian bet, this could be the ideal time to enter some long-term positions. 

Growth and tech stocks have been beaten down in recent months. Many are trading for a fraction of their former market value. In other words, growth is finally trading at a reasonable valuation. Here are the top two growth stocks that should be on your radar if you’re looking to deploy, say, $1,000 right now. 

Software growth stock

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) is in a unique position right now. The downturn in the tech sector has reduced valuations for potential acquisition targets. That means the Topicus team can gobble up small software startups on better terms. These terms will determine the growth of cash flows and return on capital over the long run. 

The Topicus portfolio already includes tiny, quirky enterprise software providers. These companies help farmers manage their crops or government agencies handle their invoices. It’s a mix of boring services that are highly lucrative and sticky. They also deliver recurring revenue in the form of monthly subscriptions. 

The company reported roughly $1 billion in revenue last year. That’s 50% higher than the year prior. In other words, the company seems to be growing at a healthy clip. Meanwhile, the stock is worth roughly 64.8 times free cash flow per share. If the company can sustain its 50% growth rate, this valuation would be justified.    

Blockchain growth stock

There’s no doubt the crypto bull market is over. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are now trading for far less than their all-time highs. We may have entered a phase known as “crypto winter.” Fortunately, we’ve seen several crypto winters in the past, and they’ve all ended in consequent booms. 

If there’s another crypto boom in the years ahead, Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) could be a prime beneficiary. The company is the 10th-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. At the time of writing, Galaxy has BTC worth $208 million on its balance sheet. 

Galaxy’s core business operations include custodial services, crypto mining, asset management, prime brokerage, trading, and venture capital. In other words, it’s trying to be the first crypto investment bank. 

Galaxy has US$2.7 billion in assets under management. The team also reported US$1.7 billion (CA$2.15 billion) in net income last year. Meanwhile, Galaxy’s market value is just $5.6 billion, which implies a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6. 

Earnings and assets under management might decline in the months ahead, as we live through the crypto winter. But if you’re bullish on digital assets and cryptocurrencies over the long term, this unique investment bank should certainly be on your radar. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Topicus.Com Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

This Stock Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bitcoin mining stock HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSX:HIVE)(NASDAQ:HVBT) looks undervalued.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are trading at a substantial discount from their highs, while their financials are growing fast.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock: The Selloff Is an Opportunity to Buy

| Sneha Nahata

While Nuvei is growing rapidly, its stock is trading at an attractive discount, representing a solid buying opportunity.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Is it Time to Buy Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock?

| Jed Lloren

Lightspeed was once one of the most popular growth stocks on the TSX. Should investors buy it today?

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

This Stock Is Canadian Tech’s Best Kept Secret

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software Inc (TSX:CSU) is one of the best tech stocks in Canada.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

2 Discounted Tech Stocks That Growth Investors Should Be Buying

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’re a growth investor, now’s the time to buy. Here are two top tech stocks that are trading at…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Long-Term Investors: 3 High-Growth Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential, these three high-growth tech stocks provide excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Tech Selloff: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These tech companies have solid potential for growth, while they are trading at steep discount.

Read more »