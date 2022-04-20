Home » Investing » ZEB vs. XFN: Which Financial Sector ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

ZEB vs. XFN: Which Financial Sector ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

Canada’s two most popular financial sector ETFs go head to head.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
sad concerned deep in thought

Image source: Getty Images

Welcome to a series where I break down and compare some of the most popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to Canadian investors!

The financial sector outperformed in 2021 and 2022 thanks to a series of central bank interest rate hikes. Both BlackRock and BMO Global Asset Management provide a set of low-cost, high-liquidity ETFs that offer exposure to a portfolio of TSX financial sector stocks.

The two tickers up for consideration today are iShares S&P/TX Capped Financials Index ETF (TSX:XFN) and BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB). Which one is the better option? Keep reading to find out.

XFN vs. ZEB: Fees

The fee charged by an ETF is expressed as the management expense ratio (MER). This is the percentage that is deducted from the ETF’s net asset value (NAV) over time and is calculated on an annual basis. For example, an MER of 0.50% means that for every $10,000 invested, the ETF charges a fee of $50 annually.

XFN has an MER of 0.61% vs. ZEB at 0.28%. ZEB is clearly the cheaper ETF here. For a $10,000 portfolio, choosing ZEB over XFN will save you around $33 annually, which can add up significantly over the long run.

XFN vs. ZEB: Size

The size of an ETF is very important. Funds with small assets under management (AUM) may have poor liquidity, low trading volume, high bid-ask spreads, and more risk of being delisted due to lack of interest.

XFN has attracted AUM of $1.49 billion, whereas ZEB has AUM of $2.77 billion. Although both are sufficient for a buy-and-hold investor, ZEB is currently the more popular ETF among Canadian investors.

XFN vs. ZEB: Holdings

XFN tracks the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index, which tracks the performance of 27 TSX energy stocks. Each stock in XFN is subjected to a 25% cap on their weight. The top holdings of XFN include all five big bank stocks, but also Brookfield Asset Management, Manulife Financial, and Sun Life Financial.

ZEB tracks the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index, which tracks the performance of TSX bank stocks. ZEB is equally allocated between six stocks: Royal Bank, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

XFN vs. ZEB: Historical performance

A cautionary statement before we dive in: past performance is no guarantee of future results, which can and will vary. The portfolio returns presented below are hypothetical and backtested. The returns do not reflect trading costs, transaction fees, or taxes, which can cause drag.

Here are the trailing returns from 2011 to present:

Here are the annual returns from 2011 to present:

ZEB outperformed XFN over the last decade. I attribute this to ZEB’s concentration in TSX bank stocks, which posted higher-than-average revenue and earnings growth and consistently increased dividends over the last decade. This outperformance depends on their ability to continually beat the market moving forward, which is not assured.

The Foolish takeaway

If I had to choose one ETF to buy and hold, it would be ZEB. Although it is less diversified, Canada’s Big Six banks are solid enough picks that I would feel comfortable holding them as a proxy for the TSX financial sector. ZEB also has much lower MER and higher AUM compared to XFN. Still, if you wish to track the broad TSX financial sector by also including insurance companies, asset managers, and alternative lenders, XFN is a good pick as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV.

More on Bank Stocks

Value for money
Bank Stocks

3 Bank Stocks Offering Insane Value on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are some of the best buys out there right now, trading in value territory. But I'd say these…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Canadian Banks Face Special Tax on Pandemic Profits: What Should You Do?  

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 budget slapped Canadian banks and life insurers with a special tax on pandemic profits. How will this impact…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) Stock Undervalued?

| Tony Dong

Like many of the Big Five Canadian bank stocks, BMO has been a solid performer. Read this analysis if you're…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

Great Buy: This Big Bank Is on Sale Now!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s big banks are always great buys. Here’s a big bank on sale now that boasts solid growth and crazy…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Top Canadian Banking Giant to Watch Now

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock looks like a dirt-cheap, blue-chip bank stock that's too cheap to pass up, even as recession…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian bank stocks with strong tailwinds are the top choices today in the sector and considered by many as…

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) on the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors may want to snatch up Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) stock on the dip after the recent rate hike.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The Cheapest Canadian Bank Stock You Can Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Canadian bank stocks are solid anchors to investors' long-term portfolios. This is the cheapest Canadian bank stock right now.

Read more »