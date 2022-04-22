Home » Investing » 1 High-Yield REIT That’s Made Me Hundreds

1 High-Yield REIT That’s Made Me Hundreds

This high-yield REIT is one I would buy again and again, thanks to a stable dividend, and solid returns over the last two years at least.

Motley Fool investors seeking passive income tend to first look for a solid real estate investment trust (REIT). It’s clear why. These companies own properties with pre-determined leases, that allow them to then dish out stable dividends. This is why you can find a high-yield REIT practically anywhere.

But what about returns? That’s where many REITs can find their downfall. But not this one. I invested in this high-yield REIT a few years back and have since made hundreds — not just from dividends, but in returns. And I’d buy even more today.

Let’s dig in.

NorthWest Healthcare

NorthWest Healthcare Property Units REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a healthcare property owner. It owns and operates properties within the healthcare industry, including offices, parking garages, and, of course, hospitals. Its portfolio spans the globe, with the company currently holding $9.2 billion in assets under management.

This comes from the company expanding at an astounding rate over the last few years. In March 2021, the company had $7.7 billion in assets under management. This comes from NorthWest acquiring huge healthcare properties, and even other global REITs. This was a 17.3% increase year over year.

And those assets are growing. Just this week, NorthWest announced a $765 million acquisition of 27 cure-focused healthcare properties in the United States. This will mark the very first U.S. acquisition for the REIT. The portfolio is 97% occupied, with an average lease of 10.7 years. That’s compared to the company’s already strong 14.5-year lease agreement average.

The high-yield

Now, I tell you all this to show one thing. This company has stability, and then some. Its global profile means the high-yield REIT can continue to pay out that high yield. In fact, hopefully, it can increase in the near future — especially with all this intense growth it’s been going through.

But I wouldn’t hold your breath. While NorthWest does offer a strong 5.75% dividend yield, that dividend remains fairly stagnant. In fact, it hasn’t changed at all really in the last decade. Still, at 5.75% it’s a solid high-yield REIT already.

The returns

And that’s why I’d like to turn your attention to the company’s returns. As we learned during the pandemic, healthcare properties were essential. These properties have since received investment both privately and publicly in order to support the ongoing pandemic. And when interest rates were low, NorthWest saw the opportunity to expand.

This led to an increase in share price that hasn’t gone away. Shares are already up 6% in the last year, but 52% in the last two years. Zoom out further, and shares are up 27% in the last five years, giving you a better picture of long-term performance.

Foolish takeaway

As for me, I purchased shares in the midst of the pandemic at around $11 per share. So, today, that’s given me returns of about 27%! I’m now all caught up to the last five years. Furthermore, I purchased 106 shares at that time. That’s given me total dividends of about $170 over the last two years from the high-yield REIT. Add in returns, and that’s about $400 as of writing. And I’m still looking forward to more — especially as it continues to trade at a valuable 7.09 times earnings

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

